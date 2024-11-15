Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes on What Sets DeAndre Hopkins Apart Early in Chiefs Tenure
In just a few short weeks, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has already made a profound impact on the Kansas City Chiefs' offense. The veteran pass catcher has two touchdowns in parts of three games, helping open things up for everyone else on the field.
Many elements of Hopkins's game, especially as a 32-year-old who's seen and done just about everything in the NFL, appealed to Kansas City when they traded for him at the deadline. A select couple of traits, however, are rising above all else early in his time with the club.
For head coach Andy Reid, it's his ability to come down with contested catches.
“He’s great with the contested balls, that’s what he’s great with, so if you get it in – he has long arms and big hands and if you get it in that radius, you’re pretty sure he’s going to get that son of a gun," Reid said. "We’ve had good receivers here and we have good receivers here, but that’s his strength right there.”
There was no greater example of what Reid means than one particular grab Hopkins made in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On a third-and-8 in the second frame, quarterback Patrick Mahomes heaved a prayer deep down the field and Hopkins hauled it in over multiple defenders for a 35-yard gain. That drive resulted in a Kansas City touchdown, serving as an example of how Hopkins can facilitate a more efficient offensive attack.
Mahomes echoed the same sentiment as Reid, also expanding on how Hopkins has a knack for coming out on the right side of individual matchups in man coverage.
“I think just the ability to win one-on-one is special," Mahomes said. "I mean, that truly is special and sometimes it gets lost because whenever you’ve got a guy on the boundary that’s one-on-one with – I mean, like this week, he was with (Patrick) Surtain (II) and Surtain’s one of the best corners in the league – and he was winning some of those matchups. He’s really kind of showcasing that he can win one-on-one versus anybody. That’s stuff that puts pressure on the defense when I’m hitting those guys in those one-on-one matchups and making them push guys over which is opening up everybody else. So that, as well as being able to make tough and contested catches like the deep cross he had over the middle of the field. That’s stuff that just, in my mind, shows me that I need to give him more and more chances in those situations.”
Both of the points Reid and Mahomes made are consistent with what Hopkins has showcased throughout his career. Despite his quarterback play frequently being subpar, the future Hall of Fame man routinely won with savvy, technical refinement and strong hands. His drop rate almost always sat below 3% during his prime, which is quite impressive considering volume. Even at this stage of his career, Hopkins can line up on the outside and find ways to beat talented (and younger or more athletic) defensive backs.
That's contributed to an instant synergy with Mahomes, as well as his head coach taking notice of such a reliable profile in the least reliable of situations.