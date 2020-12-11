How Anthony Hitchens Holds the Chiefs' Defense Together

After learning two different defensive schemes in his first two seasons in Kansas City, linebacker Anthony Hitchens is finally comfortable in the Chiefs' defense, and it's reflected in his play

In a press conference Thursday, Hitchens discussed a sense of relief in the Chiefs’ present defensive scheme.

“My last three years, I was in three different systems,” Hitchens said. “I’m finally getting comfortable in one and hopefully can be the same one for years to come. Just like with everything in life, the more you do it, the more comfortable you get and the better you get at it as long as you work at it."

This season marks the first time Hitchens hasn’t had to learn a new scheme in Kansas City, learning then-defensive coordinator Bob Sutton’s 3-4 defense in 2018 before transitioning to current defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s 4-3 base.

In May, Hitchens expressed a desire to improve his game in an effort to keep up with younger talent such as rookie Willie Gay Jr. Statistically, it appears his efforts have paid off.

After 12 games, Hitchens is tied with safety Daniel Sorenson for the team lead in total tackles with 73. Compared to last season, Hitchens had 66 tackles in the same period.

“I’ve just been working my tail off the last two years to better myself and my teammates, and it’s finally showing,” Hitchens said.

Outside of his physical contributions to the Chiefs, Hitchens is also the defensive signal-caller. When you combine the two factors together, Spagnuolo said Hitchens figuratively holds the defense together.

“To me, he’s the glue,” Spagnuolo told reporters Thursday. “You don’t have the luxury of seeing the guys like I do and seeing the interaction and the little things that he does. I showed one this morning from [Wednesday’s] practice, and made the point that we all should feel fortunate that we have Hitch as a MIKE linebacker."

Hitchens said he has spoken with Spagnuolo about being the defensive’s adhesive. He added it creates extra responsibility to “be ready and prepared every week,” while being there for his teammates.

"That’s a lot of praise coming from the head guy right there," Hitchens said. "He put a lot of faith in me to get everyone lined up, making sure we get in and out of troubled downs and situations."