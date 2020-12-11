GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search

How Anthony Hitchens Holds the Chiefs' Defense Together

After learning two different defensive schemes in his first two seasons in Kansas City, linebacker Anthony Hitchens is finally comfortable in the Chiefs' defense, and it's reflected in his play
Author:
Publish date:

After learning two different defensive schemes in his first two seasons in Kansas City, linebacker Anthony Hitchens is finally comfortable in the Chiefs' defense, and it's reflected in his play

In a press conference Thursday, Hitchens discussed a sense of relief in the Chiefs’ present defensive scheme.

“My last three years, I was in three different systems,” Hitchens said. “I’m finally getting comfortable in one and hopefully can be the same one for years to come. Just like with everything in life, the more you do it, the more comfortable you get and the better you get at it as long as you work at it." 

This season marks the first time Hitchens hasn’t had to learn a new scheme in Kansas City, learning then-defensive coordinator Bob Sutton’s 3-4 defense in 2018 before transitioning to current defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s 4-3 base.

In May, Hitchens expressed a desire to improve his game in an effort to keep up with younger talent such as rookie Willie Gay Jr. Statistically, it appears his efforts have paid off. 

After 12 games, Hitchens is tied with safety Daniel Sorenson for the team lead in total tackles with 73. Compared to last season, Hitchens had 66 tackles in the same period. 

“I’ve just been working my tail off the last two years to better myself and my teammates, and it’s finally showing,” Hitchens said.

Outside of his physical contributions to the Chiefs, Hitchens is also the defensive signal-caller. When you combine the two factors together, Spagnuolo said Hitchens figuratively holds the defense together.

“To me, he’s the glue,” Spagnuolo told reporters Thursday. “You don’t have the luxury of seeing the guys like I do and seeing the interaction and the little things that he does. I showed one this morning from [Wednesday’s] practice, and made the point that we all should feel fortunate that we have Hitch as a MIKE linebacker."

Hitchens said he has spoken with Spagnuolo about being the defensive’s adhesive. He added it creates extra responsibility to “be ready and prepared every week,” while being there for his teammates. 

"That’s a lot of praise coming from the head guy right there," Hitchens said. "He put a lot of faith in me to get everyone lined up, making sure we get in and out of troubled downs and situations."

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

How Anthony Hitchens Holds the Chiefs' Defense Together

kelce-wide-dolphins
Podcasts

Three Keys For a Chiefs Win Over the Dolphins

tyrann
GM Report

The Chiefs Defense is Trending in the Wrong Direction

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Travis Kelce (Finally) Gets 99 Overall Rating in Madden

Dec 6, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) gestures before the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Brian Flores Not Taking Travis Kelce Lightly: 'He’s a Dynamic Player'

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Mahomes on SI Sportsperson of the Year Award: 'The Fight is Not Done'

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) moves the ball against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

The Chiefs Need More From Frank Clark By Playoff Time

Dec 6, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell (C) is stopped short of the goal line during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Struggle Again in Short-Yardage Situations Against Broncos

Dec 6, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Denver Broncos 22-16