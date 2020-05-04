As reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly signed Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable breaks down the signing and tells what they like (or don't like) about the move.

Joshua Brisco: Does Jordan Ta'amu make more sense as the Chiefs' developmental QB3 for 2020? Sure! Did I prefer Chase Litton to Kyle Shurmur last year? Yep! The point is, a decent portion of a young quarterback's staying power with Andy Reid is determined in places we don't see. Reid is going to give Ta'amu and Shea Patterson a chance to compete for that developmental role, and if either of them shows an inability to develop in Reid's complex offense, that would almost certainly be a disqualifying factor. All of that to say that Ta'amu seems like the absolute favorite in that third quarterback role, but Patterson will get a chance to fight for it.

Tucker Franklin: To say the addition of Michigan quarterback is interesting is an understatement. With Jordan Ta'amu and Chad Henne already on the roster, it doesn't appear Patterson will have a very long tenure in Kansas City. Patterson was one of the highest-ranked recruits out of high school. He's been under the microscope since then and hasn't quite lived up to all the expectations. A knee injury gave Ta'amu an opportunity to show his talents, that coupled with NCAA sanctions to Ole Miss led Patterson to transfer to Michigan. Ta'amu ran Patterson out of Oxford and he might run him out of Kansas City as well.

Jordan Foote: Patrick Mahomes should be hearing some footsteps as a result of the addition of Shea Patterson. I actually laughed for about 30 seconds after writing that. All jokes aside, Patterson had an up-and-down collegiate career that intersected with that of Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta’amu a few years ago. He now reunites with the man that took his place at Ole Miss but this time around, the stakes are markedly higher. Patterson has his work cut out for him but if he can turn some heads over the next few months, perhaps he can make the team.

Sam Hays: Shea Patterson might be the second-most notable name in the Chiefs' QB room. The one-year starter at Ole Miss and two-year starter at Michigan has had the spotlight on him for a while. Unfortunately for him, that spotlight made him arguably the most insulted quarterback in college football in the last two seasons. You could write a book with all the tweets trashing Patterson. Patterson has shown his potential in some games, such as contests against Michigan State and Indiana in 2019, against Rutgers and Maryland in 2018 and against Vanderbilt in 2017. His negatives are more pronounced. I don’t expect Patterson to make the roster and I’d prefer Jordan Ta’amu and Chad Henne to win the respective QB3 and QB2 positions over him.

Conner Christopherson: In a world where Jordan Ta'amu exists, it's hard to see Shea Patterson making the Chiefs roster. The former highly-touted five-star recruit was a huge disappointment at Michigan and the NFL showed what they thought of Patterson when he went undrafted and was a free agent for over a week. Patterson would have to show some serious development between college and the pros to make it onto the Chiefs roster but there might be a spot for him on the practice squad if he shows enough promise.



Mark Van Sickle: Shea Patterson is an underwhelming quarterback prospect coming out of Michigan. I’m actually surprised the Patriots didn’t give this guy a shot. Nevertheless, this is a move that screams “camp body”. He’ll get the chance to share a QB room with Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne, and Jordan Ta’amu for a while before ultimately being the odd man out.

Joe Andrews: Shea Patterson is an experiment in the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback room. He didn’t have a solid collegiate career and will have to show plenty of growth to make the Chiefs’ roster come training camp.

Austin Johnson: Patrick Mahomes’ megadeal is coming, and with it, the Chiefs will be looking for value in other parts of the roster. Now that Mahomes has established himself as the best quarterback in the NFL, it makes sense that the Chiefs would want to save money on his backup, instead of paying up for a veteran mentor. Patterson, and Ta’amu before him, fit that bill.