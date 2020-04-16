GM Brett Veach says time is on the Chiefs' side in contract discussions

With the 2020 NFL Draft scheduled to virtually take place April 23-25, Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach held a teleconference Thursday addressing some of the main issues surrounding the team.

Veach started the conference by thanking emergency workers for their service during the pandemic. Even as the draft approaches, Veach said safety is at the forefront of their minds.

“There’s nothing more important and nothing more at the forefront of our thoughts than the people who are struggling,” Veach said. “We’ve all been affected by this, some more directly than others. If there’s any way that we can work safely from our homes and isolate ourselves and give the people something to tune into and get their minds on something else.”

The Chiefs will do just that as the league’s draft will provide a much-needed break from pandemic news. Kansas City will have the 32nd overall pick as well as four total picks coming in rounds two, three, four and five — one per round.

With the 32nd selection, Veach said it is difficult to fully anticipate what is going to happen since the team is that far down in the draft.

“I think, obviously, it’s good to have the 32nd pick in the draft knowing that you’re Super Bowl Champs but when you’re sitting at 32, we all look at the mock drafts and we all do our own mock drafts and the only issue with that is there are just so many variables,” Veach said. “There’s always a couple of twists and turns in the draft and the further down you are, there’s going to be more twists and turns by the time you get down to 32, as opposed to 10. If you’re sitting there at 10 there’s only so many things that could happen that is out of left field, but by the time you get to 32, there could be two or three scenarios.”

Aside from the draft, the biggest situation on many Chiefs fans’ minds is the extending of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl LIV MVP has expressed his desire to stay in Kansas City and the organization has a desire to do that as well, Veach said.

“Pat is a priority, the way we look at it now with all that is going on, we’re going to have a lot of time to work with,” Veach said. “Again, Pat, his agents Chris and Leigh Steinberg, they know that Pat is a priority, Pat isn’t going anywhere, he’s going to be here a long time. I can never sit here and speak in definitives, so I can’t say that the fifth-year won’t be an option or anything like that. It would be hard for me to see that we’d have to use that. We feel that it’s a priority when you have a great player, and that great player is a priority, things get done. It’s just hard to put a timetable on exactly when and how that will all work out. But we know and I’m sure he knows that it will get done and it will be taken care of.”

Another contract situation that has garnered many conversations is the one surrounding franchise-tagged defensive tackle Chris Jones. Jones held out before returning to the team’s training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri last summer.

Veach said, much like with the Mahomes contract situation, there is still time to get a deal done.

“We’ve had a lot of discussions with Chris and the Katz brothers and we continue to have that,” Veach said. “We’ve got a lot of time. Certainly, it’s a unique environment we’re working with and we were able to navigate the free agency period and retain some guys. We’re going to work through the draft and we’re going to continue dialogue, but we know how talented Chris is, I think the franchise tag speaks for it. We also have a lot of time. I think the deadline to get a deal done is July 15. So, there’s a lot of time to continue the dialogue and to work on something with Chris, but we certainly are going to work to retain him, not just for next year, but for the future.”