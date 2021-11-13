Can the Chiefs Continue to Ride the Wave Against the Raiders?

The Chiefs are riding their first two-game winning streak of the year. Can it continue with a win over the Raiders?

In what many would say has been a turbulent season for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team is riding into Week 10 on their first two-game winning streak of 2021. Has it been pretty? Absolutely not. However, winning two games in a row is an important step for the Chiefs.

After beating the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 8, the Chiefs were faced with an uphill battle over the next three weeks of the season that lead up to their bye week. They were going to have to go through three first-place teams in a row.

Through Week 8, the Chiefs were 0-4 against first-place teams. The outlook was not great. Personally, I was hoping the Chiefs would be able to go 1-2 over the next three weeks, with the Chiefs facing the Green Bay Packers at home, Las Vegas Raiders on the road, and Dallas Cowboys at home in consecutive weeks.

Then things got a little weird. Aaron Rodgers was ruled out of the Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs. The Packers, who were a road favorite in Kansas City, then became a touchdown underdog with backup quarterback Jordan Love set to make his NFL debut.

Things went about as expected for the inexperienced quarterback and the Packers' offense. They only scored one touchdown throughout the entire game. Credit should go to the Chiefs' defense, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s game plan, as he dialed up a ton of blitzes and sent pressure after Love relentlessly. However, the offense still looks like it's in a rut. It will need to break out of its slump if the Chiefs want to continue to ride the wave against the Raiders.

Speaking of the Raiders, their season started out very well and they currently sit atop the AFC West standings. With that said, the rest of the division is breathing down their necks. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they’ve hit a few unexpected bumps in the road in the middle of their season.

The Raiders' now former head coach, Jon Gruden, resigned. The team also released two high-profile players, 2020 first-round draft picks Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette. The details of the resignation of head coach and release of two former first-round picks aren’t important as far as the football game coming up for the Chiefs is concerned. The Raiders are now coming off a loss to the Giants and the Chiefs are flying into Vegas on a bit of a winning streak. It seems like the teams could be heading in opposite directions.

The Raiders will be playing to keep their season from sliding into further disarray and to stop the bleeding in what has been a very rough few weeks for the organization. The Chiefs will be trying to continue their winning streak and revive a season that once seemed like it was on its way to being lost. A win over the first-place team in their own division would certainly keep the Chiefs on the right path.

Not to look too far ahead, but the Cowboys are coming off a bad home loss to the Denver Broncos. If the Chiefs can get a good road victory over the Raiders on Sunday Night Football, and if their offense can come to life, then they could continue to ride that wave in the home game against the Cowboys.

If the Chiefs finish this stretch against the Packers, Raiders, and Cowboys 3-0, their season would officially be turned around and they’d be mostly in control of their own destiny moving forward.

It all starts Sunday night in Las Vegas. Can the Chiefs continue to ride the wave of success? With a lot on the line, under the bright Sunday night lights, look for Patrick Mahomes and company to flip the switch and give the Chiefs' 2021 season new life.