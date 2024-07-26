Chiefs Biggest Training Camp Question: One Position Battle Stands Above the Rest
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to begin their first padded practice of training camp, intensity levels will rise and each rep will mean more for the team's hopefuls. But what's the biggest storyline of camp for the reigning back-to-back champs?
That was the question asked to On SI publishers covering all 32 NFL teams, and for the Chiefs, I argued that there's no doubt; it's about who's protecting Patrick Mahomes's blindside and getting the most work at left tackle.
"The Chiefs’ wide receivers may earn most of the training camp conversation, but the left tackle battle is the most important one to watch for Kansas City," I wrote before camp began. "The Chiefs drafted BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, one year after selecting Oklahoma tackle Wanya Morris in the third round. Morris played adequately when forced into action as a rookie, but Suamataia was selected to give the Chiefs a potential long-term answer for protecting Patrick Mahomes’s blindside. If both young tackles struggle, the Chiefs could look for a reunion with Donovan Smith, but they’ll give Suamataia and Morris every chance to battle it out before going back to a veteran."
I remain skeptical that the Chiefs would look to add a vet like Smith, barring an injury to one of their two young contenders, but that battle will be a vital one for the team. I expect Suamataia to ultimately win the starting job, but Friday brings the unofficial start of the battle, when the team begins padded practices.