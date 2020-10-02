SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Chiefs' Defense Preparing for Another Dual-Threat QB in Patriots' Cam Newton

Joe Andrews

A little bit of deja vu may occur for the Kansas City Chiefs' defense when they face the New England Patriots on Sunday.

In Week 3, the Chiefs shut down dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now, they're preparing for Cam Newton — the No. 2 all-time quarterback in terms of career rushing yards. 

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill said he's noticed a few comparisons between the two through preparation for the contest, but noted mobility is something he and his teammates have prepared for each week this season. 

“Realistically, they’re pretty much the same guy,” Thornhill said. “I see it as we’ve had four games in a row where we have a mobile quarterback pretty much [Texans' Deshaun Watson, Chargers' Tyrod Taylor in preparation, Chargers' Justin Herbert in-game, and Jackson]. I mean the Chargers', he was pretty mobile as well, but these guys are all great and athletic, so it’s pretty much going to be doing the same things that we’ve been doing. Hopefully, we come out with the win.”

The Patriots lead the NFL in rushing, averaging 231 yards per game. They are ranked No. 8 in total offense, accumulating around 419 yards per game behind the play-calling of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“They do a heck of a job on the offensive side,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “They’ve got a great coordinator who has been doing it a long time and done it a bunch of different ways, and they’ve had good players — Cam being in a role there that he has fully accepted and I think he’s enjoying, so he’s doing a great job."

Reid added he anticipates the Patriots will bring a mixed offense to Arrowhead Stadium, anchored by Newton’s flexibility.

The former Carolina Panther has run the ball on 22% of his snaps this season, accumulating 149 yards and four touchdowns. He has ran for 4,928 yards through his 10-year career, the second-best rushing total by a quarterback in NFL history. 

“You throw a quarterback in there that can run it and is willing to run it like they certainly are with him back there, it’s always going to put a stress on the defense," Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. "If you add another player to just stop the run, he’s a good enough quarterback to throw it out there, Josh [McDaniels] is smart enough to recognize that, and they’ve got talent on the outside with a couple of receivers that can hurt you... Hopefully we can get it in a situation where — you want to get it one-dimensional, right?"

Through the air, Newton’s completed 62-of-91 passes, averaging 7.8 yards per completion and 287.7 yards per game. He’s thrown two touchdowns, two interceptions and has been sacked five times for a loss of 21 yards.

In a 36-20 win over the Raiders last week, Newton made 17-of-28 passes for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Running back Sony Michael almost matched Newton's passing total, rushing for 117 yards on nine carries. 

Thornhill said he expects a tough battle going in with Newton’s versatile skills, and the Patriots' ability to move the ball in ways other than simply passing. 

“Cam, he's a heck of a quarterback, he's a heck of an athlete,” Thornhill said. “Going against these guys, they're very fundamentally sound, so it's definitely going to be a good game on our end.”

Do you think the Chiefs can contain Cam Newton in a fashion similar to their effort of shutting down Lamar Jackson last week? Leave your thoughts and comments below. 

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Things the Chiefs Can do to Ensure a Win Against the Patriots

For the first time since the 2018 AFC Championship Game, the New England Patriots will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday. PatriotMaven's Devon Clements and Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin preview the matchup on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker.

Tucker D. Franklin

The Chiefs Have Built an Untouchable Mystique

The Kansas City Chiefs feel a universe ahead of everyone else in the NFL, and everyone else can feel it.

jacobharris

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

What do the advanced metrics have to say about the Kansas City Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens?

Sam Hays

Chiefs Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed Placed on Injured Reserve with Broken Collarbone

The Kansas City Chiefs have suffered another loss at cornerback, as rookie corner L'Jarius Sneed reportedly broke his collarbone during the Chiefs' Monday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

Chiefs' Defense Will Rely On Secondary's Versatility During L'Jarius Sneed's Absence

The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive secondary took another hit Wednesday as cornerback L'Jarius Sneed landed on the injured reserve with a broken collarbone. Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin and Jordan Foote discuss the secondary's options on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast.

Tucker D. Franklin

Losing L'Jarius Sneed Hurts, but the Chiefs Can Weather the Storm

It may not be easy for the Kansas City Chiefs to adjust to life without breakout rookie cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, but the Chiefs' defense will make it work while he recovers.

Jordan Foote

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Announce Pregnancy

For most people, the year 2020 will not be held in very high regard but for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancee Brittany Matthews, it could be the best year of their young lives.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

TuckerFranklin

Week 3 Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

For the second time in as many weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road. This time the Chiefs travel to the East Coast where they will take on the Baltimore Ravens on ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

TuckerFranklin

After Beating Their Closest AFC Competition Handedly, Can the Chiefs Really Go Undefeated?

Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin and Mark Van Sickle discuss if the Kansas City Chiefs' path to going undefeated just got easier with a win against the Baltimore Ravens on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast.

Tucker D. Franklin

Despite Losing a Starter, the Chiefs' Offensive Line Excelled in Their 34-20 Victory Over the Ravens

After a lackluster performance from the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line a week ago got them into hot water with the fans, the unit lost a starter but not a step in their 34-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Tucker D. Franklin