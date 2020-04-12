Arrowhead Report
How Kansas City Chiefs players spent their Easter holiday

Tucker Franklin

The Easter holiday is once again upon us and, even under a stay-at-home order, Kansas City Chiefs players are tweeting about what they are doing to celebrate.

Players and members of the Chiefs organization have wished their followers a Happy Easter, while some are showing what they’re doing on the day.

Decorating eggs is one of the more common traditions on Easter and Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon took it to a whole new level.

Kpassagnon decorated eggs to resemble head coach Andy Reid and the end result is a sight to behold. 

The 25-year old defensive end quoted his head coach in the tweet with the images: “‘Let your personalities show men’-Coach Reid.”

In response to the Chiefs’ tweet, a fan shared their Chiefs-themed Easter egg. The design included the play 2-3 Jet Chip Wasp — which helped spark a comeback in Super Bowl LIV — and the words “RUN WASP.”

Another tradition frequently had on Easter Sunday is a large meal. For kicker Harrison Butker, he didn’t let the pandemic get in the way of that. 

Butker tweeted pictures of the breakfast of eggs, bacon, fruit and waffles his wife made for the day.

Offensive lineman and Instagram chef Mitchell Schwartz posted his Easter lunch on his Instagram account.  

Schwartz went the untraditional route, making a fajita bowl and said it’s, “Always a good day for Fajita Bowls!”

While some are spending time with family, others, like quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are extending well-wishes and playing Call of Duty Warzone — when the servers work — to enjoy their day.  

We here at Arrowhead Report wish everyone a safe and happy holiday, however you're able to spend it. 

