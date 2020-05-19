Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark realized he wasn’t getting the full Super Bowl champion experience during a phone call with Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller a few weeks ago.

Clark told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday that Miller called to offer his sympathy for the endorsements and other financial opportunities Chiefs players have lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Miller knows what that’s like, as he won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016.

“He was was like ‘yo, bro, man, I was thinking about it bro, that year around this time, I remember winning the Super Bowl with the Broncos, we were just celebrating, having fun, enjoying ourselves, guys getting all these endorsements,’” Clark said. “And I was like, ‘man.’ But, it is the times.”

A little over a month after Clark and the Chiefs celebrated Super Bowl LIV with a parade and rally in downtown Kansas City, the Coronavirus pandemic brought the sports world to a screeching halt.

In a memo on March 25, the NFL ordered all team facilities to close and later moved the draft and OTAs to a virtual format.

Organizations around the league are expected to begin the return to normal on Tuesday when team facilities open to no more than 75 employees. Organizations must abide by local restrictions, and players and coaches are still locked out.

Phase one of Kansas City, Missouri’s reopening plan allows non-essential businesses, such as the Chiefs, to limit office capacity to 10% until May 31. It is not clear when the NFL will allow on-field personnel into team buildings.

Clark said he recognizes the precautions surrounding the pandemic and hopes his teammates are preparing as if they were at the Chiefs' training facility.

“The first thing you think about is how football is a close contact sport,” Clark said. “Every hit, every hike you know, contact is exchanged. With me, I’m just hoping everybody is just doing the same and prepping as if we were still in a regular routine. You never know what’s going to be coming. This is all new. This is a new thing going on that’s crazy. Nobody knows what to expect.”

Clark has not had a public appearance since signing autographs at a sporting goods store in Kansas City following the Super Bowl. He said his phone call with Miller made him thankful for the opportunities he has had en route to becoming a Super Bowl Champion, instead of harping on the lows.

“Things that were normal before that we didn’t have, you grow to appreciate,” Clark said. “ It’s like I still take it in. I take it in every day. This quarantine, I feel like it’s allowed me to take it in a lot slower and honestly appreciate those times where, yeah, when you do win a game, even if it’s just a regular game and not the Super Bowl. Because every game is the Super Bowl right about now. I just wish it could be back to normal and we could play football.”