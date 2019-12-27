Chiefs Digest
Chiefs Heading Into Season Finale vs. Chargers with Healthy Lineup

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs cornerback Morris Claiborne won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the rest of the roster remains available as the Chiefs finish out the regular season. 

Left guard Andrew Wylie (shoulder), defensive tackle Xavier Williams (questionable) and offensive lineman Cam Erving (illness) are questionable. The Chiefs kept Erving away from the past two days as a precaution, so he did not practice Thursday and Friday. Claiborne practiced in a limited role on Wednesday and Thursday, but was excused Friday for personal reasons.

Williams practiced in full this week after the club returned him to the active roster from injured reserve on Wednesday. Reid was noncommittal if Williams would play against the Chargers Sunday.

“We’ll see," Reid said. "I haven’t made that decision.”

The outcome of Sunday's game has an impact on the Chiefs' seeding in the postseason. The Chiefs currently hold the No. 3 seed and would host the lowest-seeded wild card team next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium. 

A win over the Chargers coupled with Miami beating New England would give the Chiefs the No. 2 seed and a bye week in the Divisional round of he playoffs. A loss to the Chargers with a Houston win over Tennessee would drop Kansas City to the No. 4 seed.

The Chiefs haven't given any indication they plan to rest any starters on Sunday. Reid said on Friday plans to go all out against the Chargers.

"We're playing," Reid said. "I’ve said that right from the get go, we have too many things going on and you have to play, so we’re going.”

The Chargers have only one player with an injury designation for Sunday's game. Left tackle Russell Okung won't play due to a groin injury.

Chiefs Injury Report

OUT: CB Morris Claiborne
DOUBTFUL: None
QUESTIONABLE: LG Andrew Wylie, OL Cam Erving and DT Xavier Williams

Did not practice: LG Cam Erving (illness) and CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder/not injury related)

Limited participation: LG Andrew Wylie (ankle) 

Full participation: K Harrison Butker (glute), C Austin Reiter (wrist), CB Bashaud Breeland (shoulder) CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring) and DT Xavier Williams (ankle)

Chargers Injury Report

OUT: LT Russell Okung
DOUBTFUL: None
QUESTIONABLE: None

Did not participate: LT Russell Okung (groin)

Limited participation: None

Full Participation: QB Philip Rivers (right thumb), LB Denzel Perryman (ankle), RB Justin Jackson (hamstring) and LB Thomas Davis (not injury related)

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Dillon88
Dillon88

Perfect timing to be fully healthy, one of the few teams left that have a short injury report

