Chiefs Primed for AFC's No. 1 Seed but Remain Focused On Task at Hand

The No. 1 seed in the AFC is almost the Kansas City Chiefs', but the safety Tyrann Mathieu isn't looking too far ahead.
Author:
Publish date:

While the No. 1 seed in the AFC is within reaching distance for the Kansas City Chiefs, their focus remains on the team coming to Arrowhead Stadium this weekend.

The Chiefs host the Atlanta Falcons for the first of their two straight home games to close out the season. Kansas City could clinch the No. 1 spot in the conference with a win against the Falcons.

If the Chiefs were to fall to Atlanta on Sunday, they would need the Indianapolis Colts to beat or tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots to beat or tie the Buffalo Bills.

Chiefs safety Tryann Mathieu spoke to the media about the upcoming matchup with the Falcons and the implications that follow the game and said the team just has to focus on what they can control in the scenarios.

“Obviously, I think it’s a lot of pressure," Mathieu said. "A lot of different teams are trying to get that No. 1 seed. I think right now for us it’s all about one game at a time, trying to control what we can control."

The Falcons come into Kansas City with a proficient passing offense and a run game that leaves more to be desired. A week ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns on 34 completions in a losing effort.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley hauled in 10 of Ryan's passes for 163 yards and a score. Mathieu acknowledged the abilities of the Falcons' offense and said the team needs to take their schedule one game at a time before they think about the playoffs.

"We’ve got a pretty good football team coming in here this weekend, an offense that’s explosive, so right now I think that’s the only thing I’m focusing on, is the Falcons and then from there, how can we beat the Chargers," Mathieu said. "So, once we get to the playoffs, we’ll get there, but I think right now we’re just trying to take it one game at a time, focusing on the things that are actually in front of us at the moment.”

