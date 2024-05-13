Chiefs Recommended to Address 'Remaining' Needs at DT, WR, RB
The Kansas City Chiefs have done plenty of work this offseason, adding depth and upside at multiple positions. With things like OTAs, mandatory minicamp and training camp on the horizon, what else does general manager Brett Veach have left to do?
One outlet suggests a specific list of positions the back-to-back Super Bowl champions should consider addressing before the regular season.
In a recent article from the Bleacher Report scouting department, Alex Ballentine indicates Kansas City's "remaining team needs" reside at defensive tackle, wide receiver and running back. Let's dive into his analysis for each position and determine whether the Chiefs would benefit from his recommended targets.
Does Kansas City actually need one more defensive lineman?
"The more concerning area of the defense is on the interior," Ballentine wrote. "Chris Jones has covered for weaknesses there in the past. Re-signing him was a huge relief for this unit. However, coaxing Calais Campbell to chase a ring with the Chiefs would be a huge addition to shore up the run defense while adding a little pass-rushing help."
Citing the loss of cornerback L'Jarius Sneed as something the Chiefs "may be able to cope with," Ballentine instead shifts his focus to the trenches. As things currently stand, Jones is supported by plenty of returners from the 2023-24 campaign but not a ton of consistently productive talent. It's more of a by-committee approach at backup three-tech and nose tackle.
Despite having his 38th birthday on the horizon in early September, Campbell remains an intriguing free agent option. Playing in all 17 regular-season games as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, he amassed 17 quarterback hits, 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss last season. He operated more on the outside than the interior, but he does have some alignment versatility flashed earlier in his career.
The Chiefs can probably stand pat along the defensive line for now, but Campbell makes sense in the event of an injury. At the moment, though, there are too many cooks in the kitchen to require more depth.
Should Chiefs take swings on bounce-back candidates at WR and RB?
"The Chiefs were one of several teams that receiver Zay Jones recently visited before signing with the Cardinals," Ballentine wrote. "They could shift their sights to Michael Thomas. If anyone can help him get back to his former glory, it's Reid and Mahomes. They could also use a running back to take on some of Jerick McKinnon's role as a pass-catching back. Dalvin Cook is going to be 29 years old in August, but he could still help with that workload."
The Thomas addition isn't something new to the discussion here at Arrowhead Report on SI.com. That possibility was brought up following the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign, as well as earlier this month with Joshua Brisco. With Rashee Rice's future being a bit unknown, adding a veteran makes great sense. On the other hand, Thomas is a shell of his All-Pro self and struggled to remain healthy yet again last year. He's a fine add as a bargain-bin swing either way.
Cook rattled off four Pro Bowls from 2019-2022, then his production fell off a cliff following his departure from the Minnesota Vikings. He didn't show a ton in his stint with the New York Jets, although that situation was also a poor one for him.
His age and mileage make him a puzzling high-end signing, however Ballentine's suggestion of a supporting role would be far from the worst risk to take for Kansas City. Allowing him to battle it out with a stacked field for a No. 3 spot in the backfield wouldn't hurt.