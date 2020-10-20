SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Chiefs Return to Top of Sports Illustrated Power Rankings After Win Over Bills

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs retook the top spot in Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings after defeating the Buffalo Bills on Monday, a week after slipping after a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

SI's Mitch Goldich brought the Chiefs back up to No. 1 in the league and explained his reasons for placing the 5-1 Chiefs over some of the NFL's undefeated teams.

I tried to talk myself into one of the undefeated teams for the No. 1 spot, but I couldn’t quite bring myself to do it. A week ago I would not have had the Chiefs in the top spot, because it’s harder to do that after a loss. But I’ve felt all along that the Chiefs are the best team, and every team is going to slip up at some point like they did against the Raiders. It was good to see a rebound on Monday night with a dominant game against a good Bills team on a rainy night. I would pick the Chiefs to beat any other team on a neutral field right now and I still expect them to repeat as Super Bowl champs, so they’re back to being my No. 1.

With the Raiders at No. 14 and Los Angeles Chargers at No. 20 after their shared bye week and the Denver Broncos at 21 after defeating the New England Patriots, the Chiefs' hold in the AFC West is still strong in the power rankings, despite some good results from their divisional rivals.

For the full power rankings, click here.

Chiefs Defense Limits Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen to Season-Lows

Though the Kansas City Chiefs did not record a single sack for the first time this season against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, they found ways to pressure quarterback Josh Allen.

Joe Andrews

Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire Records Career-Bests in Win Over Buffalo

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire one thing in preparation for the Buffalo Bills — finish it. On Monday night he did just that.

Joe Andrews

Have the Chiefs Found the Right Combination On the Offensive Line?

After a strong showing from the offensive line against the Buffalo Bills in the Kansas City Chiefs 26-17 win on Monday night, is it fair to wonder if the Chiefs have finally found the right combination in the trenches?

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Care How the Chiefs Win Games As Long As They Do

While the Kansas City Chiefs offense that captured a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills Monday wasn't the offense we have been accustomed to seeing, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was fine with that.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs' Run Production Anchors Offense in Rebound Win Over Bills

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t think he gave the Kansas City Chiefs running backs a chance to excel in last week’s loss to the Oakland Raiders. Against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, he made up for the regret

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Rely on Rushing Attack in 26-17 Win Over the Bills

Following a disappointing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to respond in an unfamiliar way with a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Inactive Players

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have announced their inactive players ahead of today's game.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Predictions

For the first time since Nov. 9, 2014, the Kansas City Chiefs will to travel up north to Buffalo, New York, to take on the Bills. Both the Chiefs and Bills are coming off of their first losses of the season and the Arrowhead Roundtable is ready to give its predictions in the quarterback contest of the year.

Tucker D. Franklin

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

For the first time since 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills and the contest will take place at New Era Field for the first time in six years.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs' Pass Rush Will Be Key In Slowing Down Josh Allen

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills are coming off of their first losses of the season. What can the Chiefs do to make sure they don't drop two games in a row?

Tucker D. Franklin