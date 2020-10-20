Chiefs Return to Top of Sports Illustrated Power Rankings After Win Over Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs retook the top spot in Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings after defeating the Buffalo Bills on Monday, a week after slipping after a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

SI's Mitch Goldich brought the Chiefs back up to No. 1 in the league and explained his reasons for placing the 5-1 Chiefs over some of the NFL's undefeated teams.

I tried to talk myself into one of the undefeated teams for the No. 1 spot, but I couldn’t quite bring myself to do it. A week ago I would not have had the Chiefs in the top spot, because it’s harder to do that after a loss. But I’ve felt all along that the Chiefs are the best team, and every team is going to slip up at some point like they did against the Raiders. It was good to see a rebound on Monday night with a dominant game against a good Bills team on a rainy night. I would pick the Chiefs to beat any other team on a neutral field right now and I still expect them to repeat as Super Bowl champs, so they’re back to being my No. 1.

With the Raiders at No. 14 and Los Angeles Chargers at No. 20 after their shared bye week and the Denver Broncos at 21 after defeating the New England Patriots, the Chiefs' hold in the AFC West is still strong in the power rankings, despite some good results from their divisional rivals.

