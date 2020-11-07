Chiefs Run Defense Needs to Step Up Against Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs have struggled against the run for years. The trend is continuing again this year, despite the team getting better as a passing defense.

The Chiefs are currently sitting at the 28th spot in rushing defense in the NFL. That’s not great, considering there are only 32 teams in the league.

Now, here come the Carolina Panthers and Christian McCaffrey, the highest-paid running back in the NFL. McCaffrey is coming off a major high-ankle sprain injury that landed him on IR in Week 2 of the season, so it is yet to be seen how effective he will be in his return against the Chiefs. However, it seems likely the team wouldn’t bring their biggest star back into the mix if they didn’t think he was ready to take on a full workload.

McCaffrey has been one of the most talented and diverse running backs in the NFL since he entered the league in 2017. He really took off in his sophomore season with the Panthers, breaking their single-season record for most all-purpose yards with 1,965 total yards. McCaffrey finished the 2019 season with 1,387 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He also added 116 receptions for 1,005 yards and four receiving touchdowns. For all you fantasy football nerds out there, this output landed him in the record books as the second-highest scoring single-season fantasy performance of all-time. He joined former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig and former St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk as the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

All that to say that the Chiefs have a tall task ahead of them on Sunday. The good news is that they have a few players who could step up to the challenge.

This game could give defensive tackle Mike Pennel a chance to shine in a role he loves to play: run-stuffer. It could be a game where rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. gets some more playing time, as his athleticism gives the Chiefs an advantage in sideline-to-sideline coverage. Gay seems to be the best athlete (albeit raw as a rookie) suited to covering McCaffrey out of the backfield. I wouldn’t be surprised if safety Tyrann Mathieu lines up against McCaffrey on some plays when McCaffrey splits out as a wide receiver.

The Chiefs’ defense will be challenged in this matchup. Look for the Panthers to run it early and often. If the Chiefs' defense wants to change the narrative that their run defense is the weakest link on an otherwise-elite team, this weekend's matchup with McCaffrey and the Panthers would be a good place to start.