Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Chris Jones' Unsolved Contract Continues to Loom Large

Joshua Brisco

In a breakdown of the NFL's most impactful looming contract situations, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr gives members of the Kansas City Chiefs two spots in the NFL's Top 10.

Second on the overall list was the impending mega-deal of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Farther down the list, the Chiefs have another currently-unsolved contract situation:

9. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
Fifty quarterback hits, 27 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks over the last two years should make Chris Jones a wealthy man once the franchise tag no longer becomes a realistic option. While the franchise tag is a serious annoyance for someone like Jones, who has consistently outplayed his rookie deal since being drafted in the second round in 2016, it will be a launching pad for a $100 million-plus deal the following spring, should he stay healthy (and should the Chiefs balk at signing him now).

It's interesting that Orr's first assumption for Jones' deal is that he'll play out the 2020 season under the franchise tag, then go elsewhere next offseason. In light of this week's latest set of Jones projections, published after Orr's article, that prediction seems plausible, though it seems fair to reason that both sides would still prefer a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline. Jones could choose to sit out the 2020 season, but that would be a severe blow to the Chiefs' Run It Back campaign.

The biggest surprise at this point would be if the Chiefs traded Jones, long after the NFL Draft. While that would help the Chiefs recoup assets for the long-term, it would still remove arguably their best defensive player from their attempt to defend their Super Bowl championship.

For Orr's full ranking of the NFL's most impactful deals, click here.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Best Quarterbacking Performances in Chiefs History

From the first Chiefs game ever in 1963 to Super Bowl LIV, this multi-part series explores the greatest individual single-game performances in the history of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin J

by

garyatolliver1

Chris Jones Likely Seeking Deal in Range of $21 Million Per Year

According to analysis from NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is likely seeking a long-term deal worth roughly $21 million per year for his future in KC.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Trading Chris Jones This Late in the Offseason Doesn’t Make Sense

Chris Jones hasn’t signed his franchise tag but barring a complete holdout the chances should be unlikely the star defensive tackle is traded.

ConnerChristopherson

How Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank in Fantasy Football?

When it comes to on-field play, the Kansas City Chiefs have been at the top of power rankings but how do they rank in terms of fantasy football?

Tucker D. Franklin

Hoarding, Microchips, Death and Sundays

What the Kansas City Chiefs have to do with hoarding, interpreting dreams, microchips, death and southeast Indiana.

jacobharris

Eric Bieniemy Expects Head Coaching Job 'When the Timing is Right'

Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy is remaining patient for his chance to be an NFL head coach, even after two years of being interviewed for other jobs.

Joshua Brisco

by

garyatolliver1

Tyreek Hill's Receiving Yard Total Set High By Oddsmakers

After Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s 860-yard receiving season last year, oddsmakers are setting Hill’s 2020 total high.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

garyatolliver1

Chiefs Confirm Training Camp will be at Arrowhead in 2020, Return to St. Joseph in 2021

Confirming what was expected after the NFL announced that teams would need to stay home for training camp in 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs officially announced that they will have training camp in KC this year and plan to return to St. Joe in 2021.

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes Unites with LeBron James' 'More Than a Vote' Campaign

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in LBJ's newest project: 'More Than A Vote.'

Joshua Brisco

by

BeInformedIn2020

Eric Bieniemy Becomes Face of the NFL's Quarterback Coaching Summit

During a two-day NFL quarterback coaching summit taking place Monday and Tuesday of this week, Black NFL coaches may be getting another chance to prove they're worthy of a next-level job. Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy continues to be at the forefront of the NFL's diversity problem.

Joshua Brisco