Could the AFC West Be In Danger in 2020?

After an offseason of improvements for the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos, could the Kansas City Chiefs' grip on the AFC West be in danger?

...Well, no.

But that's part of the fun! In a sport that values parity so highly, the Chiefs seem to exist beyond that existential threat in a way that no team other than the New England Patriots have done in recent years. And now, the Patriots seem vulnerable as the Chiefs become the NFL's new sure-thing.

On Tuesday, CBS Sports' Sean Wagner-McGough ranked NFL divisions by their vulnerability, looking at the chances that last year's winner may fall in the 2020 season.

The AFC West was dead last:

Since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City, the Chiefs have won four division titles in seven seasons. All four have come in the past four seasons. Two came with Alex Smith at quarterback. The other two came with Patrick Mahomes, inarguably the best player in football right now. At this point, it's impossible to take anyone other than the Chiefs to win the AFC West.

While the Raiders and Broncos both made substantial improvements this offseason, both teams are a long ways off from competing with the Chiefs, who by the way, are 11-1 against the AFC West over the past two seasons. The Raiders still haven't solved their long-term problem at quarterback, even if Marcus Mariota gives them a decent insurance plan in the likely event Derek Carr struggles, once again, to make the leap in 2020. The Broncos are still a huge unknown with Drew Lock at quarterback after he flashed promised during his rookie season, but ultimately hasn't shown enough in only five starts to be deemed a franchise-caliber quarterback. As for the Chargers, their defense should be improved after they added Chris Harris in free agency, but they'll be starting either Tyrod Taylor, a fringe NFL starter, or Justin Herbert, a rookie who exhibited clear flaws during his college career, at quarterback. Neither should be expected to keep pace with Mahomes.

In the end, it comes down to the Chiefs having Mahomes and Reid. It makes placing the Chiefs on this list rather easy. Nobody should expect Kansas City to regress in 2019.

He's right! The Chiefs are the biggest sure-thing in the NFL in 2020, and that's a wonderful, bizarre place to be.

