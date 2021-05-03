Kansas City Chiefs home
Creed Humphrey Is No Stranger To Protecting Big-Time Quarterbacks

Kansas City Chiefs second-round selection Creed Humphrey has the opportunity to snap the ball to the best player in the league, but that's nothing new to him.
During his time at Oklahoma, Humphrey has played with some high-profile quarterbacks. In 2017, Humphrey redshirted his first year on campus as Baker Mayfield was finishing his tenure with the Sooners.

The next season, Humphrey started in 12 of the Sooners' 14 games with Kyler Murray at quarterback. A year later, Humphrey was again snapping to a Heisman Trophy finalist in Jalen Hurts. 

Humphrey capped off his Oklahoma career by snapping to a potential No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft, quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Humprey said the caliber of quarterbacks he's played with has prepared him to be the anchor in the new-look offensive line for Patrick Mahomes.

"Yeah I've had the chance to play with some good quarterbacks at OU, and it's been a big help for me," Humphrey said. "Just their leadership skills and everything like that, it helps me a lot throughout my career and getting to play with a player like Patrick Mahomes, it's so exciting just because he's so talented, he's such a good player, he can change the dynamic of a whole game, so I can't wait to get up there and start working with the team."

Protecting big-time quarterbacks isn't the only thing Humphrey will be comfortable with. Before the draft kicked off, the Chiefs acquired his former Oklahoma teammate Orlando Brown Jr.

Humphrey said that he's excited to be reunited with Brown and for it to be in Kansas City.

"I'm really close with Orlando, he's helped me a lot, he’s mentored me a lot at my time at OU, so being able to be on a team with him, I'm really excited about and being able to join such a great organization, Humphrey said. "I'm so excited, I can't wait."

