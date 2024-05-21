David Carr: Chiefs' WR Additions Are 'Terrifying' for Rest of NFL
Following a season in which their offense struggled more than it ever has with quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center, the Kansas City Chiefs bolstered their receiving corps this offseason.
Thanks to some timely additions of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Xavier Worthy, the reigning Super Bowl winners are far more talented than they were a year ago. That might not necessarily make this week's OTAs any easier, but it should help Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce in 2024-25.
To one analyst, that's the entire premise for arguments about why the offense figures to improve. Brown and Worthy give Kansas City multiple elements it didn't have during its previous championship run.
On a recent episode of "NFL Total Access" on NFL Network, David Carr explained why the recent moves are "terrifying" for those outside of Kansas City.
"It's got to be terrifying for the rest of the league to see the Super Bowl champions get better in the offseason," Carr said. "Everyone's trying to catch them, all they do is just create more space for their tight end. And that's really what this is about. You mentioned it, creating space, obviously for the run game but those speed guys, just like you said, they don't necessarily have to be completions. It's just the fact that they're down there, it creates so much room in between the numbers where Patrick loves to work with Travis. We talked about Travis kind of falling off, he's getting older. No, there just wasn't a lot of space. There was a lot of guys constricting on top of him, [so] he's just not even allowed to make those plays he's usually making. So this just opens everything up.
"You've got Hollywood Brown running down the side, Xavier Worthy on the other side, and they've got to cover sideline-to-sideline now. With Patrick's ability, as you mentioned, him being more efficient now and his maturation... his intelligence has ramped up. He's not just a gunslinger anymore. He understands the game, he studies hard, he really gets it and now he has the speed to burn and he's got a veteran tight end to go with it. It's going to be a lot of fun."
In addition to facing numerous injuries, a lack of high-end surrounding talent undoubtedly hurt Kelce last season. In 15 regular-season games, he posted his lowest receiving yardage and touchdown totals since 2015 and 2019, respectively. On top of that, he converted just 50 first downs and averaged a career-worst 8.1 yards per target. Kelce's ability to break open a game, for most of the year, was absent.
Enter Brown and Worthy. Brown is a speedy weapon capable of lining up on the perimeter or out of the slot. He runs an expansive route tree that fits the Chiefs' offense, and he has experience playing with über-talented quarterbacks. Worthy, a 2024 first-round NFL Draft pick, ran the fastest 40-yard dash ever at this year's Scouting Combine. He's more than just a burner, though, as he can snap off routes well and possesses nice ball-tracking and a high football IQ.
Signing Brown raised the floor of the receiver room, even with Rashee Rice's future eventually becoming a murky proposition. Drafting Worthy doubles down on that and raises the ceiling both now and later. As Carr mentioned, Kelce should enjoy an easier 2024 and Mahomes will have an embarrassment of riches to work with.
For a team that seemed to sleepwalk through the regular season in 2023, this might be just what the doctor ordered. It may also be what the rest of the league hoped wouldn't happen.