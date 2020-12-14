Don't Take the Chiefs' Dominance of the AFC West for Granted

Many have grown numb to the success of the Kansas City Chiefs, but it's okay to recognize the historical relevance of what they're currently doing.

Many have grown numb to the success of the Kansas City Chiefs. While another Super Bowl ring is still the end goal, it's okay to recognize the historical relevance of what they're currently doing.

It wasn't always like this in Kansas City. Between the franchise's first Super Bowl win in 1970 and its most recent triumph earlier this year, so much has transpired. There were talented teams that fell way short of expectations. There were numerous epic playoff collapses that still tug at the heartstrings of Chiefs fans. There was plenty of sadness and suffering, including a five-year stretch from 2008-2012 that began and ended with 2-14 seasons.

Then Andy Reid happened.

The longtime Philadelphia Eagles head coach came to the Chiefs with 130 regular-season wins under his belt, in addition to 10 victories in the playoffs. He also had his work cut out for him — tasked with rebuilding a seemingly cursed team in desperate need of a culture change and a significant patch job for the holes it had throughout the roster. With newly-acquired quarterback Alex Smith at the helm, the wish for a new beginning was granted.

The Reid-Smith era lasted five years, consisting of three wild-card berths, a pair of division titles, a breaking of the playoff-win drought, and plenty of regular-season wins. It ended in typical "same old Chiefs" fashion, though, with a first-round choke job against the Tennessee Titans. With that said, there was a light at the end of the tunnel. The foundation was set for something more, and that something more came in the form of Patrick Mahomes.

Under Mahomes, the Chiefs have gotten to two Conference Championships, won a Super Bowl and established themselves as the league's premier franchise. On Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, the team clinched its fifth-straight division title — the third of the Reid-Mahomes era. Last week's message was that while making the playoffs is cool, the Chiefs have bigger goals in mind. This week, let's take a step back and realize just how dominant this team has been and can continue to be moving forward.

With a win on Sunday, the Chiefs joined the 1972-1976 Oakland Raiders and 2011-2015 Denver Broncos as the only teams to win the AFC West five times in a row. They also became just the 12th franchise in NFL history to accomplish such a feat within their division.

The longest streaks ever come from the New England Patriots (2009-2019), Los Angeles Rams (1973-1979), Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-1979) and Minnesota Vikings (1973-1978). Prolonged success is rare in football, but the Chiefs have achieved it. The scary part is that the streak should not stop at just five.

This isn't to say the AFC West is weak — it's to say the Chiefs are remarkably strong. The Raiders managed to win a game at Arrowhead this year, yet are 7-6 and might miss the playoffs despite such a promising start to the season. The Broncos are a competitive bad team hoping for a brighter 2021, but the jury is still out on quarterback Drew Lock. The Los Angeles Chargers seem to have found a gem in rookie signal-caller Justin Herbert and boast a talented roster, but there's still a lot left to figure out. In a division filled with mystery, the Chiefs are a known commodity.

Mahomes is going to be a Chief for a very long time. Tight end Travis Kelce recently signed a contract extension, as did defensive tackle Chris Jones. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is perhaps the most dangerous weapon in all of football and should remain with the team throughout the rest of his prime (if he's even reached his peak yet). Defensive pillars like Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu either have lengthy contracts (Clark) or are too important both on and off the field to let walk in the future (Mathieu).

And to top it all off, Reid and General Manager Brett Veach have also been extended. The Chiefs' core should remain together for the immediate — and, in many cases, long-term — future. Even if the rest of the division improves, can they match the elite quarterback, Hall of Fame head coach, brilliant general manager and exceptional surrounding talent the Chiefs have? ...That's a rhetorical question. They really can't.

This team isn't going anywhere for years to come. While chasing the Patriots' 11-year run probably shouldn't even be a conversation at this point, extending the current five-year streak should be. In a season filled with record-breaking performances and bigger things to achieve, don't forget about the stranglehold the Chiefs have on the AFC West.