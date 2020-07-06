Arrowhead Report
Former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli Pushes Plan to Use Sports Facilities for Voting Sites

Joshua Brisco

Scott Pioli, a former General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, has taken on a particular cause in the sports world's push to promote voting in America.

In a story about LeBron James' voting rights group, More Than A Vote, Bill Barrow of The Associated Press writes that James and More Than A Vote are pushing for large sporting venues to be used as "mega voting sites" in the 2020 election.

But this story has a quick mention of a name that will be familiar to a number of Chiefs fans. After discussing some logistical concerns that may come with these "mega voting sites," the story cites the former Chiefs GM:

Nonetheless, there’s a growing bipartisan push for large-venue voting. NFL executive Scott Pioli last week presented the National Association of Secretaries of State a plan for widespread use of professional and college sports facilities.

This appears to be a cause Pioli has been discussing, as he thanked Michigan State football "for allowing me to join your family this morning to discuss race, voting, civic engagement and legacy" on July 1.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has also joined on to James' More Than A Vote group and tweeted on July 4 to encourage Missouri voters to register before the July 8 deadline for the Kansas City Primary Election on August 4.

In a press conference with members of Kansas City media in June, Mahomes discussed how he and safety Tyrann Mathieu decided that voting rights and registration should be the next step in their plans to use their platforms for social change.

“I think it came from talking and listening to teammates and people throughout our organization,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, with voting coming up for local offices and everything like that, we wanted to make sure that was in the front of our minds.”

