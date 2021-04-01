GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Five Reasons the Chiefs WILL NOT Win the AFC West in 2021

Nothing lasts forever, and eventually, all good things come to an end. Here's why the Kansas City Chiefs will NOT win the AFC West for the first time since 2015.
Nothing lasts forever, and eventually, all good things come to an end. Here's why the Kansas City Chiefs will NOT win the AFC West for the first time since 2015.

1. Nah, just kidding, they're absolutely going to win the AFC West again in 2021. Happy April Fool's Day, sorry for making you click the link.

2. If this made you laugh, send it to someone else today. Maybe add something truly hilarious like "Y'know, I hate to be so negative so early in the offseason, but I really think this is the year Derek Carr jumps to the next level."

3. Did you know that the Raiders haven't won the division since 2002? That's wild. The Raiders did win five consecutive titles from 1972-76 and the Broncos won five in a row from 2011-15, but no team has ever won the division six consecutive times. The Chiefs can change that in 2021.

4. If you'd rather read actually good content about the Chiefs, I promise that this is the worst story on Arrowhead Report. You can click here for our latest seven-round Chiefs-exclusive mock draft, click here for my thoughts on the Chiefs' new center, Austin Blythe, or click here for Jordan Foote's incomparable 100 in 100 series, where he's scouting one player every day for the 100 days leading up to the NFL Draft, specifically looking for players through the eyes of Brett Veach and the Chiefs.

5. Just in case you skipped over reasons one through four and are only reading this one, please go back to the first reason on this list.

Thanks for reading even the absolute worst content on Arrowhead Report. We probably won't do this again next year.

...Probably.

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rolls away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
