How a Pre-Draft Interview Sold Steve Spagnuolo, Chiefs on Leo Chenal
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 NFL Draft class played a major role in the club winning a Super Bowl, and the same group grew up before the football world's eyes as sophomores in 2023. While still a young collective of talent, this season sees many of those players' expectations increase as they continue to get comfortable in the league.
Linebacker Leo Chenal is a perfect example of the developmental arc. The former third-round pick came to Kansas City as a bit of a project, but he watched his role evolve in the latter stages of his debut campaign. The same thing happened last year but with Willie Gay Jr. no longer in the picture now, 2024 has been the year of Chenal on defense.
Three games into the season, the Wisconsin product is playing his best football. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo appreciates it, but he saw this level of production coming before Chenal was even a professional. This week, he explained a pre-draft virtual conference with Chenal that set him apart from other prospects.
"The one thing that was most impressive about Leo was the Zoom that we did," Spagnuolo said. "I remember, I think it was Brendan (Daly). It must have been Brendan – I don't know if Matt (House) was here at the time, but I just remember coming off of that Zoom meeting, that interview you do, saying, 'I would love to have that guy. That guy is all football.' Even in the Zoom, you could tell he was tough, big, strong and scary. I wasn't sure that he would be doing as many things as he's doing now, but I certainly thought he was a linebacker who could set the edge [and] might be able to play what we call some 'under' defense and put him up there. We haven't done as much of that. But I did see a strong [and] I saw a passionate football player that fit the linebacker mold."
It was Chenal's blend of measurables, football character and quality film that impressed Spagnuolo the most.
"The tape kind of bore that out, because he played really physical," Spagnuolo said. "I love those Wisconsin guys because they see the run all the time, right? Or used to, not as much anymore. I just loved the way he saw football. He was really intelligent when we challenged him with questions, this is what I remember. It was just that eagerness and that toughness. Something came out in talking to him and it came to fruition, because that's who he is."
It's hard to disagree with Spagnuolo and company's initial assessment in retrospect. This season, Chenal has 14 tackles and a forced fumble for the Kansas City defense. Advanced metrics love his profile, too, with Pro Football Focus making him their No. 3 graded linebacker among those with at least 50 snaps played. The outlet also credits him with four pressures, two batted passes and five stops on the year.
With Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill leading the linebacker group, Chenal can continue to be used as a chess piece of sorts. Whether that's as a pass-rush option, a support system in coverage or anything in between, he boasts a mix of athleticism and strength that can't be taught. Combine that with his attitude and the game slowing down for him, and it's no surprise that Chenal is thriving in year three.
Not a surprise, at least, to Spagnuolo.