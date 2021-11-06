Sunday's game against the Packers will be an extremely strong indicator of where the Chiefs' season goes from there.

The Kansas City Chiefs survived a close 20-17 victory at home against the New York Giants on Monday night. The defense played better, but the offense continued their trends of dropped passes and turnovers.

The Giants were without star running back Saquon Barkley and a couple of their top receivers, so the defense holding the Giants to 17 points was a merely fine result. On the plus side, the defensive front finally started getting pressure by the end of the game and linebackers Nick Bolton and Willie Gay Jr. are starting to click. There were some positive takeaways, but it wasn't a dominant performance.

The offensive play seemed uninspired. A solid opening drive ended with an all-too-familiar ending. An off-balance pass missed a wide receiver's hands, then bounced off a receiver's helmet and right into the hands of a defender in the end zone to end the drive.

Travis Kelce, normally about as sure-handed as you can be, fumbled after struggling to get involved early in the game. The biggest spark of the game came from fourth-string running back Derrick Gore, who scored his first career NFL touchdown.

Defenses continue to take away the deep ball from Patrick Mahomes and company. Tyreek Hill caught 12 balls but didn’t break 100 yards receiving. It was a very different game, but in the end, the Chiefs prevailed to get back to .500 on the season.

Now that they’re 4-4, it's make or break time for the Chiefs as they prepare for three consecutive games against first-place teams. It starts this Sunday at home against the Green Bay Packers, then a road game in Vegas against the Raiders, and they’ll follow that up with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

How can the Chiefs get back on track offensively? It’s odd to say, but running the ball more could effectively open up the passing game that has been a little bit stagnant of late. If running the ball forces teams to be honest, the Chiefs can hit on more of those big plays that they are capable of making.

The defensive front should continue to get better as long as they can stay healthy. Frank Clark seems to be coming around a bit. Chris Jones said he probably won’t be 100% at any point for the rest of the season due to his wrist injury, but he will battle through it. The Chiefs also traded for pass-rusher Melvin Ingram, who could give the Chiefs a spark on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo should show the Packers less of Daniel Sorenson and Ben Neimann and more of Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton. Anthony Hitchens should be back in the fold this week as well.

Another thing the Chiefs will have going for them this week is that they will see Packers quarterback Jordan Love in his first NFL start. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers will be out for the game with COVID-19.

Despite that, the Chiefs need to prepare and play like they are playing against the best team in the NFC. Technically, heading into this game, the Packers are the top team in their conference. If the Chiefs can get a win over the Packers, Aaron Rodgers or not, it would be a huge win for the team.

At this point, the Chiefs need to take things one game at a time. There is not an easy game left on their schedule. Using a win against the Packers to springboard them into a win against the Raiders would put the Chiefs right back in the hunt for the AFC West crown. Yes, it’s a little bit crazy, but this has been a wild ride of a season so far.

Through all of the highs and lows of the season, there is still plenty of time left for the Chiefs to stabilize their season. Plus, they could give Chiefs Kingdom something to root for that they haven't seen in a while: an underdog story.