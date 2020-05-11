Caesars Sportsbook odds for the Kansas City Chiefs' 2020 season

With the release of the 2020 NFL schedule on May 7, bookmakers around the country have had new lines to create for the upcoming season.

Caesars Casino and Sportsbook in New Jersey have released their odds for Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, and the Kansas City Chiefs are at the top of the list.

The Chiefs opened up as +400, or 4/1, favorites to win their second consecutive Lombardi Trophy. Kansas City’s opponent in Super Bowl LIV, the San Fransisco 49ers, have the second-best odds with an 8/1 chance.

Along with the Super Bowl, the Chiefs are also favorited to win their division at -425. In gambling terms, bookmakers are giving Kansas City an 80.98% chance of winning the AFC West. The Chiefs were also given top odds to win the AFC. The reigning AFC Champions come in as 2/1 front-runners.

In addition to the team odds, bookmakers at Caesars have put odds on some player performances next season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has an over/under for passing yards set at 4,549.5 yards.

Following up his 5,097-yard season, Mahomes threw for 4,031 yards in 14 games last year as he missed two and a half games.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has an over/under set for his receiving touchdowns. After scoring seven times last year, Caesars has put the over/under at 8.5 for Hill.

The last line set for a Chiefs player is Travis Kelce. The star tight end has an over/under set at 1,099.5 yards for this year after hauling in 1,229 yards last season. If Kelce records at least 1,200 receiving yards this season, he would become the first tight end to collect 1,200 or more receiving yards in three consecutive years.