Chiefs vs. Ravens Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Chiefs' healthy week of practice appears to be paying off heading into their Sunday night contest with the Ravens.

After missing safety Tyrann Mathieu and defensive end Frank Clark for last week's season opener against the Cleveland Browns, the Kansas City Chiefs are getting two of their best defensive players back for Week 2.

Clark and Mathieu participated fully in practice throughout the week, boding well for their respective likelihoods of playing on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Clark suffered a hamstring injury last month and was close to playing in Week 1, but the team held him out. Mathieu was activated from the COVID-19/Reserve list the day before the game and warmed up, then head coach Andy Reid held him out of game action. Both players are back and will make their season debuts tonight.

The Ravens also released their inactives list before the game.

Perhaps the biggest win in this situation for Baltimore is getting wide receiver Marquise Brown ready to play. The Ravens have been bitten as hard as any team in the league by the injury bug, and rookie wideout Rashod Bateman's return timeline is a bit unclear. Brown joins former Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins as two of quarterback Lamar Jackson's most lethal weapons in the passing game.

Humphrey is also a major addition for the contest, as he's a very good corner when on his game. Unfortunately for Jackson and company, tackle Ronnie Stanley is out (as expected). The Ravens will have their work cut out for them with Alejandro Villanueva moving to left tackle and Patrick Mekari likely starting at right tackle.