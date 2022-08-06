Chiefs Relying on Rookies for Return to Super Bowl

In a limited sample size, the Chiefs' newest rookies appear to be on their way to being something special. To return to the Super Bowl, KC will need major contributions from their new class.

It's still early, but the Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 NFL Draft class has impressed at every turn through the first phase of their very young careers. That's a great start, but can this group transcend to something special? The Chiefs' 2022 season may depend on it.

Many of Kansas City's rookies are receiving reps with the first team of their respective units. Trent McDuffie at cornerback, George Karlaftis at defensive end, Skyy Moore at wide receiver, Bryan Cook at safety when Justin Reid was out for a bit with an injury, and Isiah Pacheco at running back and with the kick return unit.

Others in the class may not be featured as often, but they aren’t missing a chance to get in on the action. Leo Chenal has been mixing it up with the linebackers, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson have been getting work in with the cornerbacks, and Darian Kinnard has been all over the offensive line.

The theme among this group of rookies, and the team as a whole in 2022, is physicality. It was something the Chiefs wanted to attack this offseason along with getting younger in the secondary. Karlaftis has been dominating individual drills and has that football motor inside of him that never quits.

Chenal has been vocal about wanting to be the most physical player on the field whenever he’s given the opportunity. Despite his smaller frame, McDuffie is not going to be pushed around, even against a new receiving core that wants to show they can be physical at the point of attack.

Kinnard looks like he could be another physically imposing offensive lineman like second-year player Trey Smith. Kinnard, like Smith, was taken a bit later in the draft and has a chip on his shoulder to show he has what it takes to start in his rookie season.

Moore has made several highlight-reel catches during training camp. He has shown a solid rapport with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been getting to know an entirely new wide receiver group this offseason.

This was the first draft during general manager Brett Veach’s tenure in which he had a full array of picks at his disposal. He utilized each selection to help re-shape this team with both the present and the future in mind.

Many of these players will likely play a huge role in the success of the Chiefs this season. Whether it’s fair or not to put those expectations on these young players can be debated, but the fate of the season and near future lies within this class of players.

McDuffie, Karlaftis and Moore are all projected to be starters. While the jury is still out on the others and their starting potential, there will be plenty of opportunities for Cook, Chenal, and Kinnard to get in the mix. Williams is also making a case for early playing time, especially if Rashad Fenton will be missing time.

One guy who really stood out this past week was the seventh-round running back, Pacheco. He worked his way up to first-team reps with the running back group and was also seen as the top option as a kick returner on special teams.

Some in the Kansas City media have compared his size and contact balance to former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, while saying he has open-field speed that is similar to Tyreek Hill. If Pacheco becomes anything close to a mix of those two players as his rookie season unfolds, the Chiefs will have taken the steal of the draft near the end of the seventh round.

Over the past four seasons, the Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship game each year. The expectations are almost unrealistic in Kansas City at this point. Anything less than an AFC Championship game appearance is a failure. Some would say anything less than getting to the Super Bowl at this point in their window with Mahomes is a failure.

The Chiefs have plenty of veteran leadership to mix with this infusion of young talent. While there has been a soft rebuild from their Super Bowl run a few years ago, they still have the pieces to make it work.

The 2022 rookie class will be held to a higher standard than most, but they likely wouldn’t have it any other way. This group has a lot to prove, and so far, they have shown themselves to be willing to put in the work to help get the Chiefs back to the mountaintop.