Chiefs Are Going All-in on Youthful Secondary After Deadline

With literally no time to spare on Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that the Kansas City Chiefs beat the 4:00 p.m. EST buzzer at the NFL trade deadline and shipped cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons. The move netted a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick coming back in return, in addition to freeing up just over $1.4 million in cap space. It appears to be a very low-stakes swap on the surface, but the message it sends is far more significant.

The Chiefs are going all-in on their young pieces in the secondary and are banking on them to lead the way for the rest of the 2022 campaign.

From the very onset of the 2022 offseason, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach made it clear that a changing of the guard was coming in the secondary. Not only was veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu allowed to walk via free agency, but he was replaced by 25-year-old Justin Reid. Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes, who were both 25 at the time of their signings with new teams but were veterans in their own rights, departed as well. In their places, Veach opted for the rookie trio of Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson in the draft. He added safety Bryan Cook there, too.

Of course, despite the changes, some veterans still remained in place. Juan Thornhill came into the season with expectations of holding a leadership role, L'Jarius Sneed was set to enter year three on the job at cornerback and the aforementioned Fenton was heading into the final year of his rookie contract. With Fenton out of the fold, however, proven talent with multiple years of experience is hard to find. Bright-eyed and bushy-tailed rookies, on the other hand, are everywhere. That's by design.

Over the course of the 2022 season, the cornerback duo of Williams and Watson has had its fair share of ups and downs. With that said, both of them have managed to flash their length and athleticism in tough matchups and both have an interception already. Although Cook hasn't made the immediate impact many had hoped for when he was drafted, he's played over 100 defensive snaps at various alignments and is also a valued special teams piece. McDuffie, who was a first-round pick, is finally off the injured reserve list and is slated to return to in-game action this week.

To be frank, there's still a lot that the football world doesn't know about the Chiefs' young secondary. Heck, there's still a lot that the Chiefs' secondary itself doesn't know just yet. Steve Spagnuolo's system demands a lot from its cornerbacks and safeties, and Kansas City has already seen players such as Williams get thrown into the fire one-on-one against premier receiving talents. Things won't get much easier moving forward from a responsibility standpoint, especially as the playoffs loom in a couple of months.

On the flip side, the Chiefs' hope is that their huge risk is going to pay off. Experience is the best teacher and without Fenton there to log snaps, every non-Nazeeh Johnson rookie cornerback is projected to get plenty of work. As opposing offenses continue to go light and pass against Spagnuolo's defense, Cook will keep seeing the field. As far as the 2022 season itself is concerned, the long game could pay off in a major way.

The actual long game looks even better. Cost-controlled assets are the joy of the NFL, and Kansas City has several in the secondary. Low financial investments in cornerback and safety depth open the door for more wiggle room at other positions. If the Chiefs get the level of play they're expecting out of players such as McDuffie and company, Veach will deserve heaps of praise for his strategy here. There's no guarantee that it will pay off, and his end result could come back to bite the Chiefs, but the process is intriguing at the very least.

