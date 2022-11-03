Chiefs Prioritized Future Over Present at the Trade Deadline

The Chiefs made two moves at the trade deadline, but both seem to be more about the future than changing the outlook on the 2022 season.

Tuesday marked the NFL trade deadline where deals were happening across the league. The Kansas City Chiefs made two of those moves — one the week before the deadline and one as the clock struck zero. Oddly enough, it's still being determined precisely how much these moves impact the Chiefs this season. Instead, they were made more for the future.

It was Thursday morning when the news broke about the Chiefs' first move. Kansas City traded for 2021 first-rounder Kadarius Toney to bolster their receiver room. Toney had struggled with injuries and never fit in with the new administration in New York. However, his talent has been evident when he's been on the field. Coming to Kansas City should give Toney a fresh start and could help him live up to his draft slot.

Surrounding Patrick Mahomes with more talent is always a good idea, but it was strange to see this move happen considering how the wide receiver room has played over the last few weeks. Toney's skill set is very similar to Mecole Hardman's. They both are great with the ball in their hands and succeed on manufactured touches or "gadget" plays, but they still have ways to go in being polished as wide receivers.

The fit of Toney and Hardman on the field together could be more straightforward, though, when realizing that Hardman is a free agent in the offseason. Getting Toney suddenly makes more sense for the Chiefs, as he will be able to take over the gadget role when Hardman departs. Also, Toney is a more talented and better athlete who can work on becoming a true wide receiver for the rest of this year and heading into next year.

The next move the Chiefs made was actually trading away a player. 2019 sixth-round pick Rashad Fenton exceeded expectations as part of the Chiefs. He was a role player his rookie year when Kansas City won the Super Bowl before becoming a starter in 2020 and 2021. Fenton came into this season as a starter but struggled on the field and got hurt late in Week 6.

With rookies Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson impressing and Trent McDuffie coming off injured reserve, Fenton was trending towards being fifth on the depth chart. Instead of losing him for nothing this offseason, the Chiefs decided to trade him to Atlanta for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Not only does this move allow for the young cornerbacks to get on the field, but it opens up cap space for the Chiefs. The extra added cap space is beneficial for two reasons. The first is that Brett Veach and company can roll over the cap to next year. That would give them extra money to spend on free agents, trades, or extensions. The other reason is that extra cap space to bring in a free agent this season.

For a few weeks now, the Chiefs have been linked to Odell Beckham Jr. Most thought when Kansas City added Toney that they would be out on Beckham. That doesn't seem to be the case, and having this extra cap space can help them in the race to acquire Beckham's services. It could be not just Beckham whom the Chiefs are interested in, but a different free agent. There are some defensive linemen available that the Chiefs could add for the season's stretch run.

Speaking of the defensive line, it was the one position that many Chiefs fans thought the team should address but didn't get touched. Many saw Robert Quinn get traded to the Eagles for a fourth and thought, "why couldn't the Chiefs do that?" In addition, there were rumors about Brian Burns, Josh Allen and others possibly being on the move. In the end, nothing materialized for the Chiefs, and questions about their pass rush remain.

Oct 23, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) walks towards the locker room after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Between their draft capital and cap space, the Chiefs must address the pass rush this offseason — probably in a significant manner. Every decision Kansas City made at the deadline allows them to do that. Adding Toney gives the Chiefs the flexibility on how they want to address wide receiver this offseason with Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster being free agents. Moving Fenton gave them extra cap space to spend if they chose to roll it over to next year. They can still go after Burns or Allen in a trade. There will be free agents available to them, or they can make a move in the draft to get one of the top pass-rushers to create a young duo with George Karlaftis.

Veach and the front office continued the path they had been on since the start of the offseason. While every other team is going all-in, the Chiefs have decided to look at the long game. Kansas City is still one of the best teams in the league but is also set up in one of the best positions for the future. That is an excellent spot for the organization, and the trade deadline only improved their positioning.