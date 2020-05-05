Arrowhead Report
Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif continues work with NFL and team in midst of frontline pandemic work

Joe Andrews

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif didn’t want to address his specific thoughts on the chances of a delayed start to the 2020 NFL season during his press conference on Friday.

The Kansas City Chiefs guard, who also holds a doctorate degree in medicine, serves on the NFL Players Association task force focused on COVID-19 and contingency plans that the league could turn to.

The committee includes representatives from both the NFLPA and the NFL, but Duevernay-Tardif doesn’t consider himself to be an expert among the group.

“For me, I see that more as a privilege to sit on the committee," Duvernay-Tardif said. “I’m sitting there on that call, there are people on that call from Stanford, Harvard, that have studied kinesiology and public health. I’m there to learn and maybe even give a little bit of my perspective as a player.”

The novel Coronavirus has already forced the NFL's offseason to go virtual, and team offseason workouts began virtually on April 20. There is a chance the league could transition to an “on-field format”, depending on whether or not all 32 team facilities are allowed to be open.

The league has also reportedly developed a plan to push the start of the season until mid-October. The season’s schedule will be announced on Thursday, with expectations that the league will plan to start on time.

Duvernay-Tardif added his thoughts on what will go into the league’s decisions.

“I think the number one thing for sure is to keep the players safe,” Duvernay-Tardif. “I think the NFL in general also has a responsibility towards their community and their fans.“

Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt spoke about contingency plans from his perspective during his NFL Draft press conference last week. He was pressed on the chances of the league playing without fans.

“I know it’s something the league has been thinking about,” Hunt said. “Once we get past the draft, I’m sure it’s something we’ll start discussing at the committee level first and then as an entire ownership. It will only be prudent to have some contingency plans because we just don’t know how the pandemic is gonna play out over the next three to four months.”

He also added the certainty of training camp heading to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for the 11th straight year could be at risk.

“It’s hard to say what would happen with training camp,” Hunt said. “I hope we’re able to be up there in St. Joe, and that’s our plan right now. There’s a scenario, probably, where that’s not possible.”

