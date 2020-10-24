Let It Snow: Chiefs Ready to Extend Winning Streak vs. Broncos

In Kansas City, we see a lot of weather swings, from the fall all the way through spring. You could have an 80-degree day followed by a 30-degree day with snow coming down the next night. For those of us who have lived around here for a while, we have grown accustomed to this. Some Chiefs players aren’t quite used to it yet.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Denver Broncos in the mile-high city on Sunday afternoon. Temperatures in Denver are supposed to be a balmy 65 degrees on Saturday. However, it’s going to be another story on gameday, when there is an expected high temperature of 25 degrees along with the anticipation of three-to-five inches of snow.

There is a good possibility that there will be Snow Bowl 2.0 for these two AFC West rivals. Last season, the Chiefs defeated the Broncos 23-3 during a snowstorm in Kansas City.

Patrick Mahomes had a very efficient 27-for-34 effort, throwing for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes didn’t know it before the game, but on December 15, 2019, he would officially become a big fan of playing football in the snow.

Travis Kelce had 11 receptions for 142 yards. Tyreek Hill added five catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Darwin Thompson was the leading rusher on the day with 38 yards rushing on eight carries. Spencer Ware and LeSean McCoy were just behind Thompson with seven and six touches, respectively.

This year, things will look a little bit different for the Chiefs in their rushing attack. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has taken the reigns as the workhorse of the backfield and is coming off his best game of the season, rushing for 161 yards on 26 carries. He continues to show flashes of brilliance and gives Chiefs fans reasons for optimism after the team used their first-round selection in the 2020 draft on him.

Not only is the excitement of CEH pulsing through the fanbase, but the recent signing of former All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell is fresh on the mind of Chiefs fans everywhere as well. Bell could get his first in-game action as a Kansas City Chief in Denver, as he was listed as second on the running back depth chart this week. Assuming he steps into the role Darrel Williams has been playing, Bell could have the opportunity to get some red zone touches and maybe even get a touchdown on Sunday.

With the weather conditions likely to play a factor, the Chiefs could go back to the ground early and often as they did against Buffalo if the situation calls for it. Ball control and the ability to hold onto the football, literally and figuratively, will be crucial. The Chiefs did plenty through the air in the snow bowl last year, so head coach Andy Reid won’t be afraid to let Mahomes air it out if he feels like that will give them the best chance to win the game.

Last year, the defense made Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock very uncomfortable and will look to do the same this year by putting pressure on the second-year player. Melvin Gordon will be back after a one-game absence due to strep throat. There was discussion Gordon could miss some time due to a recent DUI, but the league won’t suspend Gordon until the legal case has been resolved, which likely won’t be until the offseason.

While most people will be picking the Chiefs to win, some will say the Broncos could use the snow to their advantage. The two biggest things to remember heading into Sunday: the Chiefs have won nine straight games against the Broncos, and Patrick Mahomes is a snow game guy.