Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Joining Chiefs: ‘I Think I Fit Right In’

The Chiefs' newest wide receiver is excited to join a retooled offense.

The Kansas City Chiefs can't replace Tyreek Hill with one singular player, but they're doing their best to do so with a committee approach.

That effort began following the departures of fellow wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle as well. Kansas City acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster to be the third target in Andy Reid's offense but following the Hill trade to the Miami Dolphins, things look different. He's now slated to be the team's best option outside of Travis Kelce. The depth chart looked shockingly thin, but the addition of Marquez Valdes-Scantling provides speed and insulation for the group.  

In four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Valdes-Scantling established himself as one of the premier big-play threats in the NFL. He carries a 17.5 yards-per-reception average with him to Kansas City, as well as 13 touchdowns on 123 receptions over the course of his rookie contract. The Chiefs clearly believe in his skill set, as they paid him a handsome three-year deal worth up to $36 million. They aren't putting him in a box, though, as Valdes-Scantling believes he can offer more moving forward. 

Aug 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Arrion Springs (38) in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“Well obviously I’ve been a top deep threat in the league for my four years in my career for those stats to speak for themselves," Valdes-Scantling said. "But also, not limit it to just that. And I think Coach Reid does a really good job of getting his playmakers the ball. And I think with having Patrick (Mahomes) under center and Coach Reid calling those plays, I think I fit right in.”

The Chiefs' offense will certainly present opportunities for Valdes-Scantling to show what he's capable of. In addition to serving as a vertical field-stretcher like Hill, his size and ability to win over the middle of the field will endear him to his quarterback. Mahomes struggled at times last season when Hill and Kelce were bottled up by opposing defenses, as no one else in the receiving corps could consistently find ways to win on their own. Valdes-Scantling isn't a threat in the short game, but there's untapped potential in regards to the rest of his game.

With Smith-Schuster presumably taking the wideout No. 1 role as of right now, the Chiefs are downgrading in top-end talent at the position. With that said, they now have a lot more diversity in regards to specialties and are more matchup-proof than they were a year ago. That's without the team drafting another receiver in the top 100 picks this year, too. 

As things currently stand, the trio of Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman will still manage to challenge opposing defenses at all levels of the field. The team's newest receiving weapon is excited to find new ways to win both as an individual and as a teammate. It's what drew him to Kansas City, after all.

Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83)] divers for a touchdown during the second half \HG\ at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

“I was pitched on the opportunity," Valdes-Scantling said. "It wasn’t about ‘you’re going to be wide receiver one or you’re going to do exactly what Tyreek did.’ We’re different players. I was pitched on the opportunity that you can come in and contribute and be a part of something special. That was what was attractive, and obviously a great quarterback and winning organization."

