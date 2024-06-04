NFL Columnist's Bold Prediction: Will the Chiefs Three-Peat or Fall Short?
The Kansas City Chiefs have already completed one of the most impressive and most accomplished five-year runs in the history of the National Football League, but their 2024 campaign isn't about being impressive. It's about establishing an inarguable dynasty and adding a new category to the record books.
As the Chiefs prepare for their 2024 season and a chance to become the league's first-ever back-to-back-to-back champions, the potential "three-peat" will be a topic throughout the year. NFL.com columnist Judy Battista provided 10 "bold predictions" for 2024, and she's predicting history.
"I am out of the business of doubting the Chiefs after we watched their offense look underwhelming for most of last season -- remember the rare bursts of frustration we saw from Patrick Mahomes after his receivers dropped pass after pass? -- and they wound up winning the Super Bowl anyway," Battista wrote. "Rashee Rice's legal situation bears close watching, because he emerged late last season as a reliable young weapon. But the Chiefs also drafted the fastest player at the NFL Scouting Combine, receiver Xavier Worthy, giving Mahomes the kind of explosive big-play threat he hasn't had since Tyreek Hill. The defense carried the Chiefs for most of last season until the offense straightened itself out late, and with Chris Jones and coordinator Steve Spagnuolo back, there's no reason for the defense to take a step back. Neither will the Chiefs, who will make history."
Along with her prediction of a three-peat, Battista makes two other Chiefs-adjacent predictions: that the Cincinnati Bengals will play in the AFC Championship Game (and, by process of elimination, lose to the Chiefs) and that the Los Angeles Chargers will pose "an immediate challenge to the Chiefs" under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
To read all 10 of Battista's predictions and the rest of her rationale, click here.