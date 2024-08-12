Nick Bolton, Trent McDuffie Make All-Under-25 Defensive Team List
One of the contributing factors in the Kansas City Chiefs' current dynasty is the franchise's collection of young talent. Drafting well and securing cost-controlled players on rookie contracts is always a plus, which is exactly what general manager Brett Veach has done as of late. Both sides of the ball have promising futures as Kansas City attempts to chase a championship three-peat.
It's the defense, however, that recently drew some praise. In Jordan Dajani's list of All-Under-25 Defensive Team candidates for CBS Sports, Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton and cornerback Trent McDuffie made the cut. Both qualified for first-team consideration.
Nick Bolton praised ahead of contract season
"Bolton missed nine games last season due to injury, but still recorded 60 combined tackles, three passes defended and one interception in the eight contests he did play in," Dajani wrote. "When healthy, Bolton is absolutely one of the best linebackers in the NFL. In 2022, he recorded 180 combined tackles, two sacks and three passes defended to go along with two interceptions. He's in a contract year this season, so watch out."
It's certainly been a tale of two seasons for Bolton since his rookie campaign. In 2022, the aforementioned 180 tackles helped Kansas City in a major way and the former Missouri standout appeared in every game for the eventual Super Bowl winners. Last year, however, ankle and wrist injuries forced the team to rely on Drue Tranquill more than anticipated. Bolton returned in time to play solid football in the postseason, but 2024 is a critical year for him.
During the offseason, Bolton indicated that he wasn't in a hurry to iron out a long-term contract extension with the Chiefs. That places even greater importance on this season. If he returns to form in year No. 4, he could cash in on a deal worth double-digit average annual value. For reference, the top of the market sees players average between $18-20 million. Can the 2021 second-round pick get back to making splash plays while also improving in coverage? That's the burning question.
No NFL Top 100, no problem for Trent McDuffie
"McDuffie was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL last season, as he earned First Team All-Pro honors after recording 80 combined tackles, three sacks, seven passes defended and a whopping five forced fumbles," Dajani wrote. "He also recorded the most QB hits by a cornerback since the stat was first tracked in 2006 with nine, and quarterbacks completed 46% of passes for zero touchdowns and two interceptions when McDuffie was fired off the edge by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo."
Of the two Chiefs listed here, McDuffie is without a doubt the most accomplished. Making an All-Pro team for the first time, he's clearly viewed as a tremendous talent. Despite that, the former first-rounder didn't qualify for the NFL Top 100 list which was voted on by his peers. Could that cause an already great player to come into 2024 with a chip on his shoulder? The Chiefs will hope that answer is yes.
With L'Jarius Sneed no longer in the picture, it remains to be seen whether McDuffie will stay a chess piece on defense. Instead of factoring into things out of the slot, Spagnuolo could unleash him on the boundary. That plan is a case-by-case situation. With an excellent athletic profile and a knack for forcing fumbles, the only thing missing on his statistical resume is interceptions. If he comes down with a couple of those this season, even his staunchest of critics won't have much left to say.