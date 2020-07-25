Over/Under Picks for the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs

It’s about that time of year where NFL fans get excited for fantasy football drafts and look forward to getting their preseason bets in for over/unders. Will the Chiefs win 12 games? Can Patrick Mahomes throw for 4,500 yards? Will Travis Kelce get his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season and break his own NFL record for a tight end? In this article, I am under the assumption the Chiefs will get to play their full 16-game regular season schedule. On that note, let’s dive into it.

Kansas City Chiefs win total: 11.5 (BetMGM)

This one is pretty simple. Are the Chiefs going to win 12 games or are they winning 11 or less? When I went through the schedule, the floor looked to be 10 or 11 wins. The gambling sites are hoping the Chiefs will get that Super Bowl hangover. I don’t see the Chiefs losing more games this season than they did last season, so that lines things up where the Chiefs would win at least 12 games and take the over in this one.

Mark’s Pick: OVER

Patrick Mahomes Throwing Yards: 4,499 (BetMGM)

Mahomes threw for 5,000 yards his first season as a starter, but his stats dipped a little bit in his second year as a starter, partly because of an injury during the middle of the season and partly because he didn’t have to try and put up 40+ points every game just to get a win. I think he will get closer to the 5,000-yard mark this season and I will be taking the over on this one. The Chiefs may not need to win in shootouts like they did in 2018, but Mahomes will be slinging the ball around the yard with ease again this season.

Mark’s Pick: OVER

Patrick Mahomes Passing Touchdowns: 35.5 (Draft Kings)

Mahomes threw for an almost-unrealistic 50 touchdowns his first year as a starter. Like the passing yards, his 2019 touchdown stats fell back for similar reasons. I believe Mahomes will bounce back for another big season in the touchdown category and throw for 40 touchdowns, easily putting him over the top on this one.

Mark’s Pick: OVER

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards: 1,125.5 (Draft Kings)

In two seasons with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, Kelce has gone for 1,336 yards in 2018 and 1,229 yards in 2019. He isn’t getting any younger, but Kelce is still in the prime of his career. As long as Mahomes and Kelce stay healthy, I don’t see a reason he doesn’t continue the streak and go for over 1,125 yards this season.

Mark’s Pick: OVER

Travis Kelce Touchdowns: 7.5 (Bovada)

This is a tough one to predict. Kelce had 10 touchdowns in 2018 and the total was cut in half to five in 2019. Mahomes has so many weapons and Kelce will be the target of double teams when the Chiefs get into the red zone. Kelce did have four touchdowns in the Chiefs 2020 postseason run, so he is capable of scoring a lot of touchdowns in a short amount of time. However, I think the correct answer is seven touchdowns for Kelce this season.

Mark’s Pick: UNDER

Tyreek Hill Yards: 1,170.5 (Bovada)

Hill is a game-changer. His speed is unmatched, and when paired with Mahomes’ arm talent, it is undeniable they are one of the top quarterback/wide receiver duos in the NFL. Mahomes typically will hit him over the top at least once a game and sometimes more. As long as these two stay healthy, the sky's the limit. Hill’s even said he wants to reach for 2,000 receiving yards this season, so I’m taking the over without a doubt.

Mark’s Pick: OVER

Tyreek Hill Touchdowns: 9.5 (Bovada)

Hill will bounce back in the touchdown category this year. He missed several games at the beginning of the 2019 season due to an injury which held his numbers down last season. In 2018, Hill has 12 touchdowns compared to only seven last season. There’s no reason to think Hill won’t jump back to 10+ touchdowns this season with his unique playmaking ability and potential to score a touchdown every time he touches the ball.

Mark’s Pick: OVER

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Rushing Yards: 800.5 (DraftKings)

There are a lot of factors that play into this one. Will Edwards-Helaire be able to unseat Damien Williams as starting running back? While I think he will see a lot of playing time this season, I think the carries will be closer to a 50/50 split. If this were an over/under on total yards, I would smash the over button as I think Edwards-Helaire could potentially get over 1,000 yards between his rushing and receiving stats. However, on rushing alone, I’m not sure he will hit that mark in his rookie season.

Mark’s Pick: UNDER

Outside of these over/under predictions, the Chiefs are big favorites across the board to win the AFC West. They are also favorites to defend their AFC and Super Bowl titles. I agree with those assessments. What do you think about these over/unders and the Chiefs chances to repeat as Super Bowl champs? Leave your predictions in the comments.