GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search

Patrick Mahomes is Chasing Tom Brady — One Year at a Time

In Super Bowl LV, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be playing for his second Lombardi Trophy. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be playing for his seventh. If Mahomes is going to chase the GOAT, he'll probably need to win on Sunday.
Author:
Publish date:

In Super Bowl LV, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be playing for his second Lombardi Trophy. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be playing for his seventh. If Mahomes is going to eventually catch the GOAT in the ring column, he'll probably need to win on Sunday.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Mahomes discussed the implications of Super Bowl LV and how it will impact future conversations between himself and Brady in the years to come.

"I think that’s more of a long-term thing than a short-term thing," Mahomes said. "You have to focus on, for me, trying to find a way to repeat, find a way to win a second championship and find a way to do whatever I can to win with this team."

Mahomes is right, of course. There's no sense in trying to win five more championships all at once. Even if this Super Bowl is more likely to impact the debate-math in the future, only one is on the line this weekend. 

Another element of Mahomes' hesitance to look too far down the road: the danger of overlooking the task at hand. Mahomes continued to discuss the implications of this matchup to explain why it's so important to be solely focused on the Buccaneers this week.

"You don’t get these opportunities every year in the NFL to be in the Super Bowl and to be in these games, so you don’t want to look back and have regrets on how you played or how you went about the week before preparing to go out there to play your best football," Mahomes continued. "When the end of your career is done, then you can kind of look and see where those moments were in your career where you could’ve had something or that you executed and you did go out there and achieve your dreams."

Read More: Andy Reid on His Coaching Philosophy, Communication, Telling the Truth

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) following the victory at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Patrick Mahomes is Chasing Tom Brady — One Year at a Time

Dec 23, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid sit on the bench during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Andy Reid on His Coaching Philosophy, Communication, Telling the Truth

Oct 10, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) runs against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Terrace Marshall Jr. Would Give the Chiefs a Big-Bodied Receiving Target

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) before the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Rob Gronkowski Praises Travis Kelce Prior to Super Bowl

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell (37) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Place Daniel Kilgore, Demarcus Robinson On COVID-19/Reserve List

Sep 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

L'Jarius Sneed, Sammy Watkins 'Good To Go' For Super Bowl LV

Arizona State University wide receiver Frank Darby runs after catching a pass as Kent State University cornerback Jamal Parker, left, falls to the ground during first quarter action at Sun Devil Stadium, Thursday, August 29, 2019. Asu
Draft

Arizona State WR Frank Darby is a High-Upside Option for the Chiefs

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes waves to the crowd after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Patrick Mahomes Has Ushered in a Golden Age of Chiefs Football