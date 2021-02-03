Patrick Mahomes is Chasing Tom Brady — One Year at a Time

In Super Bowl LV, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be playing for his second Lombardi Trophy. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be playing for his seventh. If Mahomes is going to chase the GOAT, he'll probably need to win on Sunday.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Mahomes discussed the implications of Super Bowl LV and how it will impact future conversations between himself and Brady in the years to come.

"I think that’s more of a long-term thing than a short-term thing," Mahomes said. "You have to focus on, for me, trying to find a way to repeat, find a way to win a second championship and find a way to do whatever I can to win with this team."

Mahomes is right, of course. There's no sense in trying to win five more championships all at once. Even if this Super Bowl is more likely to impact the debate-math in the future, only one is on the line this weekend.

Another element of Mahomes' hesitance to look too far down the road: the danger of overlooking the task at hand. Mahomes continued to discuss the implications of this matchup to explain why it's so important to be solely focused on the Buccaneers this week.

"You don’t get these opportunities every year in the NFL to be in the Super Bowl and to be in these games, so you don’t want to look back and have regrets on how you played or how you went about the week before preparing to go out there to play your best football," Mahomes continued. "When the end of your career is done, then you can kind of look and see where those moments were in your career where you could’ve had something or that you executed and you did go out there and achieve your dreams."

