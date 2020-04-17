Podcast: Bashaud Breeland is back, and so is a bad memory

This week on It's Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom, we kicked off the show by pondering the possibility of purchasing the now-defunct XFL from the clutches of Vince McMahon. The league sadly closed its doors this week and Austin and I figure that, with the new clout we’re receiving for being an officially-sanctioned Sports Illustrated podcast, we’re pretty sure we can pull off a purchase. So stay tuned for that breaking news any day now.

If you're not seeing the episode embedded, please refresh or click here to listen in a new tab.

We then had some more Chiefs news to recap, as General Manager Brett Veach brought back one more member of the 2019 champs, agreeing to a one-year, 4.5 million dollar deal with cornerback Bashaud Breeland. As I wrote about earlier this week, his offseason strategy is coming into focus as he works on bringing back as many members of last year’s squad as he can manage.

Then, it was finally time for Austin and I to recap one of the most traumatic sports moments in our lives, as our 2019 season review brought us to Week 7 and the injury to Patrick Mahomes. We were in the stadium when it all went down, but we weren’t there for very much longer, as we left at halftime with the Chiefs up 20-6 but with the most dynamic player in sports getting x-rayed in the locker room. Obviously, in hindsight, all’s well that ends well, but at the time it was one of the most sickening feelings as a sports fan I can imagine.

The Chiefs’ defense finally stepped up that game, getting a defensive touchdown, holding the Broncos to six points on the road, and recording nine sacks. Frank Clark had his first big game as a Chief, recording two of the sacks.

Finally, we had a great mailbag this week, as we compared AFC West quarterbacks to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia characters, talked about our favorite Chiefs memories not related to the recent Super Bowl , pondered if paying Christian McCaffrey was the right move for the Panthers , picked our top five non-Mahomes or Len Dawson QBs in Chiefs history , wondered if we could beat Dustin Colquitt at any sort of athletic competition and discussed if it was even possible for an outrageous trade package to pry Mahomes away from Kansas City,

