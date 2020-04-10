Podcast: The Chiefs and the show Run It Back

Not unlike Fleetwood Mac, which released Fleetwood Mac, their tenth album, seven years after their first record, also called Fleetwood Mac, we’ve taken the opportunity this week on this self-titled episode It’s Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom to reintroduce ourselves.

We’re two dudes named Austin and Taylor who started a podcast about our favorite sports team, the Kansas City Chiefs, inspired by our favorite TV show, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. If you haven’t seen the TV show, you’ll probably be wondering why each episode seems to start in the middle of a conversation that has nothing to do with football (usually), but just trust us, it’s a good bit.

This week, we kicked things off by talking about the Chiefs’ recent moves, including the signings of TE Ricky Seals-Jones and RB DeAndre Washington, and the restructuring of Sammy Watkins’ deal that keeps the Lizard King in KC through 2020. Because Brett Veach does not schedule around our podcast when making personnel decisions, we’ll have to get to the Bashaud Breeland news next week – but you can read all about here.

Next, we continued our ongoing recap of the Chiefs’ 2019 championship season with a trip back to Week 6, Texans at Chiefs: a second straight loss to a mediocre AFC South foe that had Taylor and I a little bit hot even all these months later. In particular, we reminisced about the officiating fiasco that led to Patrick Mahomes’ first interception of the year, marveled at the exploits of Tyreek Hill, and lamented the play of Cam Erving, “left tackle.”

We then turned our attention to the NFL’s All-Decade team, and made an impassioned case for Andy Reid as the second-best head football coach of the 2010s over Pete Carroll. We again marveled at the exploits of Tyreek Hill, who was named to the All-Decade team as a punt returner despite finishing 38th in punt return attempts for the decade… and absolutely deserved it. In fact, he probably should’ve been named as a kick returner, too. We closed out this segment with a shout-out to Chiefs’ legend Derrick Johnson, who made his mark on the 2010s despite two torn Achilles’ tendons.

We saved the best for last. Inspired by our fans, we picked our top 10 Patrick Mahomes plays, draft-style. Austin led off with a play from Pat’s latest and greatest game, Super Bowl LIV, while Taylor closed the draft out with a memorable moment from Pat’s NFL debut. In between, we had “out of this world!” and “any…way…possible,” long bombs and precision strikes. We had so much fun doing this draft that I almost don’t care who won, but let us know on Twitter at @Taylor_Witt and @RealBirdLawyer whose draft was better. (Hint: it was mine.)

