Podcast: Sammy Watkins, the Chiefs' Schedule and Three Entire Drafts

In this episode of It’s Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom, we kicked things off by talking about Sammy Watkins. I mean, how could we not? His interview with Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne made national NFL headlines and was the story of the week — at least until the Giants’ DeAndre Baker and Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar decided to commit armed robbery. Fortunately, while Watkins certainly has some unorthodox beliefs, his Starship’s mission appears to be to explore strange new worlds and boldly go where no lizard has gone before, not to eradicate and/or subjugate all life on Earth. I, for one, welcome our new reptilian overlord.

In the episode proper, we (briefly) continued our weekly recaps of the 2019 championship season with the Week 10 loss at Tennessee. Trust me, it is brief. While this game allowed us to celebrate the return of Patrick Mahomes, who put up a monstrous 446 yards passing on a recently dislocated knee, this was a botch job by the Chiefs. They outgained the Titans, 530 total yards to 371, and possessed the ball for 37:52 compared to the Titans’ 22:08, and still found a way to lose the game. On a happy note, this was the last time we’ll have to recap a 2019 loss, as the Chiefs would go on to run the table from here to the Super Bowl — nine straight wins.

But this episode was about the drafts. Taylor and I love drafting — it gets our competitive juices flowing; it turns the entire exercise into something adversarial, which we love. We turned a discussion of the top games on the 2020 slate into a draft, because why not? Tune in to see which games we’re looking forward to most.

Next, we drafted non-Patrick Mahomes plays from the 2019 season. We’ve previously drafted Patrick Mahomes plays (from 2017 to present), and if you haven’t listened to that episode, check it out. Aside from our John Elway roast, it’s probably the most fun we’ve had on the podcast. But this was right up there.

From “Damien Williams runs to immortality!” to Shift the Rose Bowl Right Parade to “I’m calling both games!” we picked all of our favorite non-Pat plays of the season. I even used two of my least favorite football words, “clutch” and “momentum,” unironically. It turns out that having a defense coached by not Bob Sutton can get me pretty fired up.

We closed the episode out drafting our favorite episodes of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, which has nothing to do with the Chiefs, but was fun anyway.

