Podcast: Sammy Watkins, the Chiefs' Schedule and Three Entire Drafts

Austin J

In this episode of It’s Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom, we kicked things off by talking about Sammy Watkins. I mean, how could we not? His interview with Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne made national NFL headlines and was the story of the week — at least until the Giants’ DeAndre Baker and Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar decided to commit armed robbery. Fortunately, while Watkins certainly has some unorthodox beliefs, his Starship’s mission appears to be to explore strange new worlds and boldly go where no lizard has gone before, not to eradicate and/or subjugate all life on Earth. I, for one, welcome our new reptilian overlord.

Embedded player not working? Click here to open the episode in a new tab.

In the episode proper, we (briefly) continued our weekly recaps of the 2019 championship season with the Week 10 loss at Tennessee. Trust me, it is brief. While this game allowed us to celebrate the return of Patrick Mahomes, who put up a monstrous 446 yards passing on a recently dislocated knee, this was a botch job by the Chiefs. They outgained the Titans, 530 total yards to 371, and possessed the ball for 37:52 compared to the Titans’ 22:08, and still found a way to lose the game. On a happy note, this was the last time we’ll have to recap a 2019 loss, as the Chiefs would go on to run the table from here to the Super Bowl — nine straight wins.

But this episode was about the drafts. Taylor and I love drafting — it gets our competitive juices flowing; it turns the entire exercise into something adversarial, which we love. We turned a discussion of the top games on the 2020 slate into a draft, because why not? Tune in to see which games we’re looking forward to most.

Next, we drafted non-Patrick Mahomes plays from the 2019 season. We’ve previously drafted Patrick Mahomes plays (from 2017 to present), and if you haven’t listened to that episode, check it out. Aside from our John Elway roast, it’s probably the most fun we’ve had on the podcast. But this was right up there.

From “Damien Williams runs to immortality!” to Shift the Rose Bowl Right Parade to “I’m calling both games!” we picked all of our favorite non-Pat plays of the season. I even used two of my least favorite football words, “clutch” and “momentum,” unironically. It turns out that having a defense coached by not Bob Sutton can get me pretty fired up.

We closed the episode out drafting our favorite episodes of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, which has nothing to do with the Chiefs, but was fun anyway.

Follow us on twitter at @RealBirdLawyer and @Taylor_Witt, subscribe to the podcast wherever you get your podcasts, and tune in next week!

"I Always Wanted to Create" — Chiefs DE Frank Clark Launches Fashion Brand

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is attacking a new passion: fashion. "I always wanted to create."

Joe Andrews

Despite COVID-19 Pandemic, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce is Focused on KC's Repeat

Believe it or not, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020. As time and the COVID-19 pandemic race on, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and the team will be ready for the season whenever the time comes.

Tucker D. Franklin

Brian Westbrook on Clyde Edwards-Helaire and a Call From Andy Reid

Former Andy Reid running back and Philadelphia Eagles star Brian Westbrook has spoken about Clyde Edwards-Helaire's comparisons to him and how he can elevate the Chiefs' offense.

Joshua Brisco

Following Frank Clark, New Chiefs DE Taco Charlton Looks for Fresh Start in Kansas City

New Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Taco Charlton couldn't have asked for a much more perfect situation to put himself in as he looks to rejuvenate his career in 2020.

Joshua Brisco

Exploring the Kansas City Chiefs Free Agency and Draft Options in 2021 (Part 1)

Looking ahead is always fun. As Kansas City Chiefs fans, we have been looking ahead for many years. Here's part one of a two part series on the Chiefs options for the 2021 NFL Draft and free agency.

Sam Hays

by

Sam Hays

"I Want to Break the Sack Record" — Frank Clark's Plans for Year Two in Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark got the result he wanted from his first year in KC. Now, it's about raising expectations and running it back.

Joe Andrews

Could the AFC West Be In Danger in 2020?

After an offseason of improvements for the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos, could the Chiefs' grip on the AFC West be in danger?

Joshua Brisco

How many games will the Kansas City Chiefs win in 2020?

After winning 12 regular-season games and the Super Bowl last season, oddsmakers at Caesars Casino and Sportsbook in New Jersey have the Kansas City Chiefs’ over/under win total set at 11.5.

Tucker D. Franklin

How Many Yards Will Patrick Mahomes Throw For in 2020?

Patrick Mahomes threw for over 5,000 yards in his MVP 2018 season. Hampered by injury, he threw for just over 4,000 in 2019. His over/under for 2020? Smack dab in the middle.

Joshua Brisco

by

Footballfan55

Unlike Mike: The Way the Chiefs' Dynasty Will Be Different than Michael Jordan's Bulls

While the Kansas City Chiefs look to build a dynasty worthy of comparison to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls, if they reach that mark, it will be with an entirely different attitude.

jacobharris

by

Footballfan55