Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Podcast: Talking Taco and remembering Minnesota

Taylor Witt

On this week’s episode of It’s Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom, Austin Johnston and myself, Taylor Witt, talk about the timely signing of former first-round pick Taco Charlton as a depth piece on the Chiefs’ defensive line. He may have been cut by the Dolphins and Cowboys, but there’s some upside to daydream about with Frank Clark’s former Michigan teammate.

Next, we recapped the Chiefs’ heroic 26-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, as Patrick Mahomes missed a second-straight start. The run defense held the NFL’s leading rusher, dynamic Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook, to only 71 yards rushing and Harrison Butker nailed a 54-yard game-tying field goal with under three minutes to go, and then the walk-off 44-yard game-winner.

Embedded player not working? Click here to open the episode in a new tab.

We spent the rest of the lengthy episode answering Twitter questions such as:

  • Who is a better running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Lamar Jackson?
  • What position group was a weakness in 2019 that may be a strength in 2020?
  • Who was your favorite Michael Jordan teammate? 
  • Is Mecole Hardman’s best comparison DeSean Jackson? 
  • What birthday presents would you buy for the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia? 
  • What veteran cornerback would you like the Chiefs to sign? 
  • Who is the odd man out at running back for KC? 
  • What do you call a super-utility player in football?
  • How would a prosecutor approach the Bashaud Breeland case? 
  • Does drafting L’Jarius Sneed make Dan Sorensen expendable? 
  • Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire be as effective in this offense as Kareem Hunt? 
  • What kind of uniform changes would you make? 
  • Who are your favorite Chiefs artists? 
  • Would you be okay with a fully-healthy Alex Smith as a backup? 
  • Does Andy Reid not get enough credit for player discipline? 
  • How would you rank all 22 positions in order of importance? 

Thanks to everyone who listens and asked us a question, and make sure to drop us a line in the comment section below or on Twitter if you want to show up in the next mailbag episode!

Click here to listen to any episode of It’s Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Kansas City Chiefs are becoming the NFL's new villain — and it's going to be awesome

As the Kansas City Chiefs look to defend their Super Bowl title in 2020, they will continue their path to become the NFL's new Big Bad Villain, and Chiefs fans should enjoy the ride.

jacobharris

by

Joweee15

The Path to a Repeat: Predicting Every Matchup on the Kansas City Chiefs' 2020 Schedule

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2020 schedule is set. What can you expect from the Chiefs' season as Super Bowl Championship defenders? Joshua Brisco predicts all 16 games of the 2020 season.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Meet Tommy Townsend: A candidate to replace Dustin Colquitt

For the first time in 15 years, there will be someone new taking a snap for a punt. Meet Tommy Townsend, a candidate for the job.

Tucker D. Franklin

Roundtable: What will the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs' record be?

Finally, it's here. The 2020 NFL schedule has been released and now the Kansas City Chiefs have times and dates for their "Run It Back" tour. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable breaks down the slate of games and gives their record prediction.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs News: The Kansas City Chiefs' 2020 schedule has been released

After a day full of speculation and leaks, the Kansas City Chiefs officially have their 2020 schedule for the "Run It Back" tour.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just like the rest of us in quarantine

While sometimes it may seem like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is from another planet when he’s making absurd plays on the football field, he really is just like us.

Tucker D. Franklin

Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs 2020 Schedule Release

Follow along on Arrowhead Report as the Kansas City Chiefs learn their schedule for the 2020 NFL season.

Tucker D. Franklin

Meet Tershawn Wharton: the Chief coming from Division II Missouri S&T

After being told he was "undersized," Missouri S&T's Tershawn Wharton is trying to go from the NCAA Division II level to an NFL roster.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

RayShank

Analytics and revolutions: Why Andy Reid wanted Clyde Edwards-Helaire

If you know the track record of the Kansas City Chiefs and Head Coach Andy Reid, the selection of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the NFL Draft was a surprise. So what is Reid's plan?

Austin J

by

BiggerThomas

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu to hold radiothon for Kansas City COVID-19 relief efforts

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu plans to hit the radio waves in Kansas City for an extended amount of time later this week to help COVID-19 relief efforts in the city.

Joe Andrews