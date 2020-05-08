Podcast: Talking Taco and remembering Minnesota

On this week’s episode of It’s Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom, Austin Johnston and myself, Taylor Witt, talk about the timely signing of former first-round pick Taco Charlton as a depth piece on the Chiefs’ defensive line. He may have been cut by the Dolphins and Cowboys, but there’s some upside to daydream about with Frank Clark’s former Michigan teammate.

Next, we recapped the Chiefs’ heroic 26-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, as Patrick Mahomes missed a second-straight start. The run defense held the NFL’s leading rusher, dynamic Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook, to only 71 yards rushing and Harrison Butker nailed a 54-yard game-tying field goal with under three minutes to go, and then the walk-off 44-yard game-winner.

Embedded player not working? Click here to open the episode in a new tab.

We spent the rest of the lengthy episode answering Twitter questions such as:

Who is a better running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire or Lamar Jackson?

What position group was a weakness in 2019 that may be a strength in 2020?

Who was your favorite Michael Jordan teammate?

Is Mecole Hardman’s best comparison DeSean Jackson?

What birthday presents would you buy for the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia?

What veteran cornerback would you like the Chiefs to sign?

Who is the odd man out at running back for KC?

What do you call a super-utility player in football?

How would a prosecutor approach the Bashaud Breeland case?

Does drafting L’Jarius Sneed make Dan Sorensen expendable?

Will Clyde Edwards-Helaire be as effective in this offense as Kareem Hunt?

What kind of uniform changes would you make?

Who are your favorite Chiefs artists?

Would you be okay with a fully-healthy Alex Smith as a backup?

Does Andy Reid not get enough credit for player discipline?

How would you rank all 22 positions in order of importance?

Thanks to everyone who listens and asked us a question, and make sure to drop us a line in the comment section below or on Twitter if you want to show up in the next mailbag episode!

Click here to listen to any episode of It’s Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom.