Arrowhead Report Roundtable: Chiefs re-sign Bashaud Breeland

After NFL free agency slowly simmered down, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland had still not signed the multi-year contract that many expected him to get this offseason, and the Chiefs still had not signed a veteran cornerback to bolster their secondary. Then, the Chiefs and Breeland reunited for a one-year, $4.5 million deal, keeping another member of the championship Chiefs in town for another season.

The Arrowhead Report crew sounds off on the signing in the latest Arrowhead Report Roundtable.

Joshua Brisco: While Breeland was clearly hoping for a multi-year deal in this very strange offseason, a one-year, $4.5 million deal is outstanding for the Chiefs. He provides stability and quality in a secondary that would have been desperate for cornerback help otherwise, and he brings familiarity back to the position in a year where the known quantity is more valuable than the unknown. Do note, however, that while the Chiefs no longer have to draft a cornerback in the first two rounds, they still should. Breeland and Charvarius Ward are no longer under contract after the 2020 season, and a young cornerback is always a great asset in a passing league.

Tucker Franklin: The more the merrier! The Chiefs’ move to bring back Bashaud Breeland means they will have 20 of 22 starters back from their Super Bowl lineup. In a shortened offseason, this will come in handy. With the addition of cornerback Antonio Hamilton, the Chiefs are starting to strengthen the depth of their secondary, and Breeland's return to the defense is a welcome sight for many, as Kansas City has the flexibility to give its secondary more even more options via the draft.

Jordan Foote: While Bashaud Breeland is far from a perfect player, he brings a veteran presence back to a cornerback position that may otherwise be very young this upcoming season. He has the opportunity to chase another championship and then hit the free agent market a year from now. It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Taylor Witt: Let the one-year-deal bonanza in KC continue, as GM Brett Veach handed out his eighth free agent contract of the offseason, and all of them (except QB Chad Henne's) are set to expire next year. With the return of Bashaud Breeland at $4.5 million, the Chiefs get much-needed depth at cornerback. The secondary is now only missing Kendall Fuller from the Super Bowl roster (and replacing him with injured standout Juan Thornhill), and the Chiefs are primed for another championship run.

Austin Johnston: The Chiefs are making up, in a big way, for letting Bashaud Breeland get away after an extended courtship with the CB during training camp in 2018. He’s back on a one-year deal and I couldn’t be happier. Getting a starting-caliber corner this late in free agency for this price is a steal. He may not be an All-Pro, but he’s a capable veteran who knows Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. His return gives the Chiefs much-needed flexibility going into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Sam Hays: Cornerback Bashaud Breeland had his ups and downs in 2019, as expected, but the ups came in the more important junctures. Breeland was the third-best Chiefs defender in Super Bowl LIV and the postseason as a whole, as graded by Pro Football Focus, allowing just 63 yards in 135 coverage snaps and getting a big interception in the Super Bowl. I was hoping the price tag would be less than $4.5 million after seeing some other cornerbacks get underpaid, like Nickell Robey-Coleman getting under $2 million, but Breeland’s return is still a welcome sight in the quest to #RunItBack.