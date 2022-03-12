The AFC West Got Tougher, but the Chiefs Are Still the Champs

AFC West rivals traded to get better this week, but the Chiefs still wear the crown.

The AFC West still runs through the Kansas City Chiefs, but that road just got a lot tougher for the Chiefs to defend this week.

The Denver Broncos decided to swing for the fences and trade for a top-tier quarterback. They got a deal done with the Seattle Seahawks and now Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson will be battling it out twice a year to try and out-duel Patrick Mahomes.

Dec 23, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) following a 38-31 Seattle victory at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos traded quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris to Seattle. There were also draft picks that were swapped in the deal. The Seahawks received the Broncos' 2022 first-, second- and fifth-round picks, along with a 2023 second-round pick. The Broncos acquired a 2022 fourth-round pick in return, along with the aforementioned Wilson.

The Broncos have been a doormat for the Chiefs to wipe the feet on ever since Peyton Manning retired. Denver has started 12 different quarterbacks since then, and Wilson will be the club's 13th starting quarterback since 2015. Speaking of 13, the Chiefs have beat the Broncos 13 straight times. It’s not a coincidence that poor quarterback play was a deciding factor in Denver's losing streak.

The Broncos aren’t the only AFC West team on the move to improve their team before the new NFL league year begins on March 16th, though.

The Los Angeles Chargers traded a 2022 second round pick along with a 2023 sixth round pick for Pro Bowl pass-rusher and former Las Vegas Raider, Khalil Mack. Despite dealing with some injuries the past few seasons, Mack is still regarded as a top-tier pass rusher when healthy.

Oct 10, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during a game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers will now boast a very solid duo between Mack and defensive end Joey Bosa. The two players are both in the top-five in sacks and pressures over the past five seasons. They will pose a challenge for the Chiefs' recently rebuilt offensive line.

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t made any splash moves but are coming off a playoff appearance. They also recently hired a new head coach in former New England Patriots assistant and former Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels. Time will tell if the Raiders will be able to maintain their presence as a potential playoff team, but it feels like a regression is coming.

How can the Chiefs counter all of these moves that have suddenly made the division one of the most interesting in all of football? For starters, the team can make some splash moves of its own in the next week.

A big move that would make sense would be the Chiefs signing another wide receiver to bolster an already impressive offense. Adding a guy like Allen Robinson or Amari Cooper would immediately grab headlines and keep national pundits drooling over the possibilities of Mahomes having a triple threat of Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and a fresh face at the second wideout position.

With Frank Clark likely on the way out, the Chiefs will need to add to their pass-rushing arsenal in free agency and could make a big signing there as well. The Chiefs rebuilt their offensive line completely last offseason, but they could add some depth to ensure they are well prepared against a tough division.

Old friend Eric Fisher will not re-sign with the Indianapolis Colts and there is a chance he could reunite with Kansas City and push to be the starting right tackle. The Chiefs could also draft another offensive lineman. It worked well for the team last year when they added starting center Creed Humphrey and starting right guard Trey Smith.

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Miami Dolphins with offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs' secondary will be in flux until free agency hits and we see what ends up happening with cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Tyrann Mathieu. If the Chiefs aren’t able to retain either of them, they will likely be adding some new faces via free agency as well as in the draft.

The AFC West wasn’t a cakewalk anymore when the Chargers added quarterback Herbert. It will only prove to be more difficult going forward with even more top-shelf talent in the division. The Chiefs don’t need to panic, though. They have dealt with pressure and adversity since their 2019-20 Super Bowl win. They still have the best quarterback in the league, as well as one of the best coaches in Andy Reid. Brett Veach is one heck of a general manager, too.

This will be an offseason that will test the Chiefs. Something like this will bring the team together, keep everyone focused, and have them ready to compete at the highest level when the 2022 season rolls around. With a seventh straight AFC West title in the balance for Kansas City, this season has the potential to be the most exciting year in the storied division’s history. Despite some challenges on the horizon, the Chiefs still control their own destiny.