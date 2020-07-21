Arrowhead Report
The Chiefs Have the Best Offensive Weapons in Football

Joshua Brisco

Travis Kelce. Tyreek Hill. Sammy Watkins. Mecole Hardman. Demarcus Robinson. Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Damien Williams.

...It's almost embarrassing.

On Monday, Bill Barnwell of ESPN did a full 32-team power ranking of every NFL team based on their offensive weapons. To absolutely no Chiefs' fans surprise, Kansas City came in at No. 1.

Barnwell started off his rankings with a few rules: contract value doesn't matter, only 2020 matters, and top-level talent matters more than depth. (For the Chiefs, who are stacked with top-level talent and depth, that rule doesn't seem to matter as much.)

Barnwell first notes that he believes that Mahomes would have been an NFL success in virtually any situation, but that he ended up in one of the friendliest spots in the league, with Andy Reid and the most electric group of offensive weaponry in the league.

First, Barnwell evaluates the pass-catchers:

The Chiefs rank first for the second time in three years because they're so deep with receiving options. Travis Kelce is the NFL's most productive receiving tight end. Over his three seasons as a starter, Tyreek Hill is sixth in receiving yards and fourth in yards per route run among wide receivers. Sammy Watkins might not live up to the contract he signed or the expectations he had when he was drafted No. 4 overall in 2014, but he racked up 288 receiving yards when the Chiefs needed him in the playoffs, the second-highest total of the postseason. Mecole Hardman quietly averaged 1.90 yards per route run; he only caught 26 passes, but nearly 35% of them went for 20 or more yards, which was the fifth-highest rate in the league. Every one of these guys is a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

Barnwell then goes on to discuss Damien Williams' role, but after that evaluation, he explains that it's the new running back that gave the Chiefs the top spot in the 2020 preseason rankings.

What put the Chiefs over the top, though, is the addition of first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The major drop-off when the Chiefs cut Kareem Hunt and replaced him with Williams came in the receiving game. Only two backs in the nation averaged more yards per route run last season than the LSU star Edwards-Helaire, who is perfectly capable of splitting out as a receiver and winning matchups at the line of scrimmage. He is likely going to be an insurance policy against Williams' health and a valuable weapon in his own right from Day 1. It's just enough to push the Chiefs ahead of the Browns and Cowboys for the top spot.

Personally, I remain skeptical that Edwards-Helaire will be able to deliver value worthy of his 32nd overall draft slot and still wish the Chiefs would have added a potential number-one cornerback with the pick, but if the rookie RB improves the Chiefs' offense as much as Barnwell anticipates, the offense could add another element in 2020.

For the full article on ESPN.com, click here.

