The Kansas City Chiefs' Defense is Continuing to Rise

Mark Van Sickle

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defense continues to rise and pick up the offense when the team needs a win. 

No one anticipated the Chiefs having a slim 6-3 lead over the New England Patriots at halftime of their Monday Night Football game. It was especially shocking that the game was so close without Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who was out for the game with COVID-19, leaving Brian Hoyer to start under center for New England.

Of course, it wasn’t the defense that was letting the Chiefs down in the first half. The offense stumbled out of the gate again, but the defense held strong in a spot when they were needed most.

Defensive end Frank Clark was all over the field the entire game and picked up a big sack to end a Patriots’ threat just before halftime.

Defensive end Taco Charlton forced a huge strip-sack at almost the exact same part of the field late in the third quarter when the score was still 6-3.

The Chiefs’ secondary was on fire with three takeaways of their own. Juan Thornhill got his first interception of the season.

Tyrann Matthieu grabbed a pick-six after the football bounced off Patriots’ wide receiver Julian Edelman’s hands.

Cornerback Rashad Fenton sealed the game with an interception in the end zone.

When the offense struggles, it’s great to see the defense look so dominant. Playing a backup and third-string quarterback should give a team confidence and the Chiefs’ defense stepped up to the occasion under the strange circumstances.

Chris Jones, the Chiefs’ All-Pro defensive tackle, was inactive due to a lingering groin injury and should return against the Raiders. In Jones' absence, fellow defensive tackle Mike Pennel stepped up in Jones’ place. It was Pennel’s first major minutes of the season after coming back off a two-game suspension last week. Pennel ended the game with a team-best 10 tackles on the evening.

The Chiefs’ defense is only allowing 17.5 points per game, which is good enough to rank second in the NFL. The squad ranks third in passing defense, only allowing 195 yards per game. Simply put, they are currently one of the best defenses in the NFL. When you’re getting a defensive output like this and the offense hasn’t quite hit its stride yet, it seems more good things are still ahead for Kansas City.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland will return to the secondary this week after serving his four-game suspension. Chris Jones should return. Rookie cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who got off to an incredible start to the season before breaking his collarbone in Week 3, should be back before the end of the season. This team hasn’t even fielded the best version of itself yet, and that is a scary thought for the rest of the league.

Now the Chiefs will get to face Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. The last time the Chiefs lost to the Raiders in Kansas City was in 2012, before Andy Reid arrived on the scene. Carr has never won a game in Kansas City and has been flustered time and time again when he plays at Arrowhead Stadium. Despite fewer fans being allowed in attendance, it should be more of the same this weekend when the Raiders come to town. The Chiefs' defense is coming off a couple of incredible performances against the Ravens and Patriots. The team should be able to get up for this one and shut their division rivals down once again.

