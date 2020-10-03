The Kansas City Chiefs' offense still has a wide selection of tricks up its sleeve — at least according to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The Chiefs brought out a handful of unlikely plays in a 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, after staying relatively quiet through the first two weeks of the season.

As the Chiefs prepare for the New England Patriots, Bieniemy made sure to let the world know they’re only getting started with head coach Andy Reid’s playbook of trick plays.

“We keep plenty available,” Bieniemy told reporters with a laugh Thursday. “We keep plenty.”

In 2020, the Chiefs have brought out "Jet Chip Wasp," "Smoked Sausage" and "Catch and Release."

"Wasp," of course, occurred versus the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV. "Smoked Sausage," along with "Catch and Release" arrived at the scene against the Ravens.

"Smoked Sausage" was the first to be revealed — an underhand pitch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to fullback Anthony "The Sausage" Sherman for a five-yard touchdown.

“I think Pat just threw it underhand just because, Pat,” Bieniemy said. “I couldn’t tell you exactly how he threw it at that particular moment. I didn’t realize he threw it underhand until I saw it on tape. It was just a play that we had been working on now for about a year or so. It just happened to time up. It was a perfect defense, perfect scheme, and it happened to work.”

Bieniemy admittedly couldn’t recall the name "Catch And Release," but Reid revealed it to reporters on Friday.

Bieniemy did, however, have plenty to say on the development of Fisher’s go-ahead two-yard reception from Mahomes, which received a grade of 72 [Fisher’s jersey number] by wide receivers coach Greg Lewis.

“It was one of our throwbacks and Fish, we’ve been working on this play for a while now,” Bieniemy said. “He did a great job of executing. He did a great job of setting that guy up, and then displacing it and putting himself in position to have success to catch it. I knew once it was thrown, and he got rid of that guy, I knew he was going to make that catch. I was happy to see them make that play. That was a great moment.”

Bieniemy added that the trick plays themselves are something each player takes pride in while finding a way to make it work, just as fans saw in the trick touchdowns to Sherman and Fisher.

“You know what, the guys embrace it,” Bieniemy said. “They make it fun as well, because when you give them those particular plays, they take ownership in it and they want it to work. We’ll keep the flexibility going with these particular plays.

“And just to let you know, there’s plenty more — plenty left.”