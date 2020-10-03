SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Chiefs' Offense Won't Run Out of Creative Plays Any Time Soon

Joe Andrews

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense still has a wide selection of tricks up its sleeve — at least according to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The Chiefs brought out a handful of unlikely plays in a 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, after staying relatively quiet through the first two weeks of the season.

As the Chiefs prepare for the New England Patriots, Bieniemy made sure to let the world know they’re only getting started with head coach Andy Reid’s playbook of trick plays.

“We keep plenty available,” Bieniemy told reporters with a laugh Thursday. “We keep plenty.”

In 2020, the Chiefs have brought out "Jet Chip Wasp," "Smoked Sausage" and "Catch and Release."

"Wasp," of course, occurred versus the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV. "Smoked Sausage," along with "Catch and Release" arrived at the scene against the Ravens.

"Smoked Sausage" was the first to be revealed — an underhand pitch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to fullback Anthony "The Sausage" Sherman for a five-yard touchdown.

“I think Pat just threw it underhand just because, Pat,” Bieniemy said. “I couldn’t tell you exactly how he threw it at that particular moment. I didn’t realize he threw it underhand until I saw it on tape. It was just a play that we had been working on now for about a year or so. It just happened to time up. It was a perfect defense, perfect scheme, and it happened to work.”

Bieniemy admittedly couldn’t recall the name "Catch And Release," but Reid revealed it to reporters on Friday. 

Bieniemy did, however, have plenty to say on the development of Fisher’s go-ahead two-yard reception from Mahomes, which received a grade of 72 [Fisher’s jersey number] by wide receivers coach Greg Lewis.

“It was one of our throwbacks and Fish, we’ve been working on this play for a while now,” Bieniemy said. “He did a great job of executing. He did a great job of setting that guy up, and then displacing it and putting himself in position to have success to catch it. I knew once it was thrown, and he got rid of that guy, I knew he was going to make that catch. I was happy to see them make that play. That was a great moment.”

Bieniemy added that the trick plays themselves are something each player takes pride in while finding a way to make it work, just as fans saw in the trick touchdowns to Sherman and Fisher.

“You know what, the guys embrace it,” Bieniemy said. “They make it fun as well, because when you give them those particular plays, they take ownership in it and they want it to work. We’ll keep the flexibility going with these particular plays.

“And just to let you know, there’s plenty more — plenty left.”

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs vs. Patriots Game Postponed After Cam Newton, Jordan Ta'amu Test Positive for COVID-19

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will not play as previously scheduled on Sunday afternoon after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu both tested positive for COVID-19.

Joshua Brisco

Where do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Three Weeks of Action?

Three weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Chiefs Rookie Defensive End Mike Danna is Showing He Belongs in the Rotation

The Kansas City Chiefs have several rookies making contributions early in the 2020 season, but defensive end Mike Danna may have most-exceeded expectations so far.

Mark Van Sickle

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Chiefs Second-Round Pick Breeland Speaks to Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Kansas City Chiefs second-round pick Breeland Speaks to their practice squad, according to the NFL transaction wire. Speaks was released by the Chiefs in their pre-season roster cutdown.

Joshua Brisco

Three Things the Chiefs Can do to Ensure a Win Against the Patriots

For the first time since the 2018 AFC Championship Game, the New England Patriots will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday. PatriotMaven's Devon Clements and Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin preview the matchup on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs' Defense Preparing for Another Dual-Threat QB in Patriots' Cam Newton

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off with yet another mobile quarterback in Week 4. After previously preparing for Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor and Lamar Jackson, this week's matchup comes against Cam Newton and the New England Patriots.

Joe Andrews

The Chiefs Have Built an Untouchable Mystique

The Kansas City Chiefs feel a universe ahead of everyone else in the NFL, and everyone else can feel it.

jacobharris

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

What do the advanced metrics have to say about the Kansas City Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens?

Sam Hays

Chiefs Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed Placed on Injured Reserve with Broken Collarbone

The Kansas City Chiefs have suffered another loss at cornerback, as rookie corner L'Jarius Sneed reportedly broke his collarbone during the Chiefs' Monday Night Football matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

Chiefs' Defense Will Rely On Secondary's Versatility During L'Jarius Sneed's Absence

The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive secondary took another hit Wednesday as cornerback L'Jarius Sneed landed on the injured reserve with a broken collarbone. Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin and Jordan Foote discuss the secondary's options on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast.

Tucker D. Franklin