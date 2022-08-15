Skip to main content

Three Chiefs Who Improved Their Stock Against the Bears

These Chiefs players made the most of their opportunities in week one of the preseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs may have lost their first preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, but there were still plenty of positives to go around. For starters (literally), Kansas City's first-team offense and defense both played some terrific football and contributed in major ways to the club jumping out to an early lead. After that, the Chiefs' reserves saw multiple players step up and make plays as needed despite ultimately coming up short on the final scorecard.

With the deadline for teams to cut their rosters down from 90 to 85 players quickly approaching, there will soon be a handful of Chiefs looking for new homes. Others, however, did themselves some huge favors in week one of the preseason by taking advantage of the opportunities given to them against Chicago. Let's single out three of them. 

Justin Watson — WR

One would be hard-pressed to find a member of the Chiefs who did a better job than wide receiver Justin Watson did against the Bears. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout has garnered no shortage of hype over the course of the offseason, and the month of August has led to it manifesting into actual production on the field. In just 26 offensive snaps (41%), the 26-year-old led the Chiefs in receptions (five) and yards (45) while converting on nearly all of his six targets. 

Watson also got a bit of run on special teams, totaling five snaps (17%) there as well. There's been a lot of discourse lately about who will be the Chiefs' fifth receiver this year, and Watson appears to be that guy. Not only is he seemingly avoiding the fringe spot of a possible sixth wideout, but he's a good candidate to be locked in as WR5. Saturday's performance showed that Watson doesn't really have anything else left to prove — he's a keeper for the Chiefs. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Daurice Fountain — WR

Twelve months ago, Daurice Fountain was having standout preseason performances and popping up as a trendy pick to sneak onto the back-end of the Chiefs' roster as the final receiver to make the cut. That ended up being the case, as Kansas City kept five wideouts and he was the final one on the depth chart. Fountain would go on to get released and re-signed to the practice squad in October, then signed to a reserve/futures deal in February of this year. It remains to be seen whether history will repeat itself this year but assuming the Chiefs keep six receivers to open the season, Fountain has the inside edge on that job.

Playing 17 snaps on offense (27%) in Chicago, Fountain was targeted three times and hauled in all three of those passes for 24 yards. That may not sound like a lot, but fellow receivers Josh Gordon and Cornell Powell failing to fully capitalize on their chances makes Fountain's reliable performance that much more telling. Also, the fact that he didn't need to register a single special teams snap against the Bears despite doing so in the past could mean something about how the Chiefs feel about him. Fountain's name shouldn't be written in sharpie on any 53-man roster projections, but he helped his case in the opening week of the preseason for sure. 

Taylor Stallworth — DT

Last season with the Indianapolis Colts, interior defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth was a productive playmaker as a part-time rotational piece. In 16 games, he recorded 16 tackles (four for loss), three sacks and a pass batted down. All of that came while playing just a third of Indy's defensive snaps. On the open market, the Chiefs signed him to a one-year deal worth $1.19 million. For reference, Jarran Reed played 64% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps last year and recorded 2.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. He was playing on a $5.5M contract.

The point here is that in order for Stallworth to be worth Kansas City's investment relatively, he doesn't have to do a ton. A knee injury kept him out of training camp for a bit and the signing of Danny Shelton doesn't help his case for making the roster, but his performance against the Bears sure does. In 39 snaps (59%), Stallworth recorded a pair of tackles and half a sack. The battle for that last interior defensive line spot will be a serious one, but don't count Stallworth out just yet. He appears to have some fight left in him.

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Are Confident in Versatility of New-Look Offense

By Jordan FooteAug 13, 2022 5:54 PM EDT
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis after being selected as the thirtieth overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

George Karlaftis Is Receiving Rave Reviews for Chiefs Debut

By Jordan FooteAug 13, 2022 5:04 PM EDT
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) heads off the field after warming up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 19-14 Loss to the Bears

By Jordan FooteAug 13, 2022 4:02 PM EDT
Dec 22, 2019; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Soldier Field Looks Rough Ahead of Chiefs at Bears

By Jordan FooteAug 13, 2022 12:43 PM EDT
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

What to Look For in the Chiefs’ First Preseason Game

By Mark Van SickleAug 13, 2022 10:15 AM EDT
Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stands with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid just prior to taking the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears

By Jordan FooteAug 13, 2022 9:29 AM EDT
Nov 7, 1971; Flushing, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Hank Stram talks to Len Dawson (16) on the sideline against the New York Jets at Shea Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Hall of Fame Chiefs QB Len Dawson Enters Hospice Care at Age 87

By Joshua BriscoAug 12, 2022 7:06 PM EDT
Jul 29, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Four Chiefs With the Most on the Line in the Preseason

By Conner ChristophersonAug 12, 2022 10:08 AM EDT