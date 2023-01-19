Three X-Factors for the Chiefs' Postseason Run

Everyone knows how important Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones are to the success of the Kansas City Chiefs. For the most part, those players determine whether the team wins or loses any given game. However, other guys will need to step up in order for the Chiefs to be lifting the Lombardi Trophy in February. Those who may have flown under the radar during the regular season will be under the spotlight and be asked to give pivotal contributions now. Let's take a look at three x-factors for Kansas City's postseason run.

Kadarius Toney

When the Chiefs made a deal before the trade deadline to add Kadarius Toney, it looked like a move for the future rather than for the "now." With that said, the second-year wide receiver has been integrated into the offense sooner than expected. Toney is a unique athlete who immediately had a role and thrived on the field.

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA;Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) catches a pass against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid loves to call gadget plays and quickly get the ball into his playmakers' hands. Toney is one of those playmakers that will be used a ton during this postseason run. Whether on a jet sweep, pop pass, screen or something else, Toney can make a play every time he touches the ball. Last postseason, Mecole Hardman did most of the gadget plays. With him still nursing an injury, Toney's role with be expanded as the games get more important.

The one thing the newest Chiefs wideout does better than Hardman is function as a receiver downfield. Toney has already shown his ability to separate with his great route running, and he has the ability to make plays after the catch and a penchant for winning contested catches downfield. So while this weekend's opponent had already seen Toney in the Chiefs' offense, the possible AFC Championship Game opponent has not, which gives the Chiefs an extra advantage in a potential matchup.

Carlos Dunlap

With how young the Chiefs' roster is, Carlos Dunlap's experience is critical. While Dunlap has never won a playoff game, he has never been on a team as good as the Chiefs. The information he can provide to the young players is invaluable.

Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates with defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) after a sack during the first half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

As the 13-year veteran tries to collect his first playoff win and ring, his play on the field will also be essential to the success of the Chiefs' defense. Though only a rotational piece for the Chiefs, Dunlap led the league in batted balls at the line of scrimmage this season. If quarterbacks are trying to get the ball out quickly and Dunlap can't get to the quarterback, he can still affect the game because of his rare length and size.

One of the most significant measurements of affecting the game for most people is the number of sacks. Last postseason, the Chiefs struggled to bring down opposing quarterbacks, which ultimately played a part in their downfall. Dunlap hasn't registered a sack since getting his 100th career one in November, but if he can get one or two, it'll greatly benefit the Chiefs during their playoff run.

Willie Gay Jr.

Last postseason, Willie Gay played the best football of his career. The Chiefs will most likely need him to play at that level again if the Chiefs want to achieve the ultimate goal. The Chiefs have struggled to cover the middle of the field throughout this season, and it was especially bad when the third-year linebacker was serving his suspension.

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) celebrates after a play against the Green Bay Packers during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Gay provides the Chiefs with an elite athlete at the second level of their defense. He plays sideline to sideline and creates negative plays on defense. The athleticism factor allows him to be the best linebacker on the team and, more specifically, their best coverage linebacker. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo puts him in man coverage against tight ends and running backs. In zone coverage, Gay handles the middle of the field, forcing the quarterback to go elsewhere with the ball.

Having a good postseason would put Gay in a position to be extended this offseason and be a part of the Chiefs for the long haul. Different Kansas City players have already said that Gay is “The Juiceman” and provides energy to not only the defense, but also the entire team. Being energized helps teams thrive during the most significant moments of the season, and Gay helps provides that for the Chiefs.