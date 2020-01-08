TE Travis Kelce Limited in Practice as Chiefs Prep for Playoffs vs. Texans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs appear relatively injury-free heading into Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game against the Houston Texans, with only tight end Travis Kelce missing any practice time Wednesday due to injury.

The club listed Kelce as limited in practice Wednesday with a knee issue. It's unknown at this time whether it's a recent injury or a precaution for the veteran. Kelce hasn't appeared on an injury report since Week 3 when he was listed as a full participant leading up the contest against Baltimore.

Cornerback Morris Claiborne did not practice on Wednesday, but head coach Andy Reid indicated he was excused for personal reasons.

Reid said the bye week during Wild Card Weekend provided a useful respite for his squad.

“It's a long season, 17 weeks into it,” Reid said, “It's good to have those guys out there and running around. That's a plus.”

Only three other players appeared on Wednesday's injury report. Left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle), center Austin Reiter (wrist) and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck) were listed as full participants.

Wylie missed the last two games of the regular season after suffering a sprained ankle against Denver in Week 15. Stefen Wisniewski started in his absence, but Reid didn't give an indication on Wednesday who he planned to start on Sunday.

“We'll see how it goes during the week,” Reid said. “Wiz did a nice job the last time he was in. We're comfortable with either guy obviously.”

Houston listed 10 players on their Wednesday injury report, including defensive end J.J Watt (shoulder) and wide receiver Will Fuller (groin). Both players were listed as limited participants. Only linebacker Jacob Martin (illness) did not practice.

Chiefs Injury Report

Did not practice: CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder/not injury related)

Limited participation: TE Travis Kelce (knee)

Full participation: LG Andrew Wylie (ankle), C Austin Reiter (wrist) and DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (neck)

Texans Injury Report

Did not practice: OLB Jacob Martin (illness)

Limited participation: DE J.J. Watt (shoulder), WR Will Fuller (groin), WR Kenny Still (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), S Jahleel Addae (knee), TE Jordan Akins (hamstring), CB Keion Crossen (hamstring) and S A.J. Moore (hip)

Full participation: T Chris Clark (concussion)