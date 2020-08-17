Tyrann Mathieu Continues to Set the Energy Level for the Run It Back Tour

This offseason, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has made sure complacency hasn't taken over the team. As training camp has begun, Mathieu isn’t letting his foot off the gas.

While camp is taking place in the Chiefs’ home facility instead of their usual destination of St. Joseph, Missouri, that doesn’t mean the team is taking it easy. During a video conference with reporters, Mathieu said the Chiefs are still putting in the tough hours.

“Nobody works as hard as the Kansas City Chiefs; I’ll tell you that right now,” Mathieu said. “I say that in a good way. We strain a lot and there’s a lot that’s on our plate. A lot of our playbook is already in and a lot of those calls are up. Not only do we have the strain physically but a mental strain.”

An advantage the Chiefs have is their returning starters. Kansas City was set to return 20 of 22 starters from their Super Bowl-winning lineup last season. Now, as offensive lineman Laurent Duvarney-Tardif and running back Damien Williams have opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, the Chiefs are still running back 18 of their Super Bowl starters, plus the returns of then-injured defensive end Alex Okafor and safety Juan Thornhill.

As the new season begins, Mathieu said he’s trying to help the rookies out during the mental portion of the camp.

“It’s a mental grind,” Mathieu said. “That’s what I try to tell the rookies. To not overwhelm themselves but find a way to fall in love with the grind and fall in love with the process. I think our coaches do a great job of not putting too much pressure on us. They allow us to go out there with less on our mental, so we’re able to physically strain ourselves each and every day. This is my third organization and I don’t think anybody works as hard as Andy Reid.”

With the pandemic altering the normal NFL offseason schedule, Mathieu has kept a positive attitude through it all. He said Friday’s first padded practice contained the high-energy level they strive to have midseason.

“The energy level is just the standard we’ve tried to set here,” Mathieu said. “Everyone talks about the offense and what those guys can do. Defensively, we’re just trying to live up to the standard that we set last season. That means showing up, getting to the ball, making plays on the ball and uplifting everyone and bring everyone along with us.”

Altered programs have certainly affected all teams, but they have hindered more players than others. With the pandemic, free agents couldn’t travel for tryouts or medical examinations, slowing the process.

Mathieu explained the layoff could be more detrimental to the defense than the offense because of the need to line up against someone on defense.

“It’s probably going to be a little bit tougher for the defense,” Mathieu said. “We didn’t have a spring. I think defense is different because you have to get in front of the offense and see the speed, see motions, and understand adjustments. Offensive guys can run routes and work on their timing. For us, we’ve got great coaches, great leadership on defense and we’re highly motivated to pick up where we left off last season as a defense.”