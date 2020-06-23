Tyreek Hill's Receiving Yard Total Set High By Oddsmakers

After Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s 860-yard receiving season last year, oddsmakers are setting Hill’s 2020 total high.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook place Hill’s receiving yards over/under at 1,150.5 yards.

Hill has surpassed the 1,150-yard mark in two of the last three seasons, but an injury in 2019 kept him from breaking 1,000 yards.

Hill’s total is the sixth-highest projection among receivers. Only Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, Chris Godwin, DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Evans are all projected to haul in more yards than Hill.

Sports Illustrated’s gambling expert Frankie Taddeo said, barring injury, Hill should be able to get it done.

My model once again loves the potential of the Kansas City offense in 2020, and the two biggest receiving beneficiaries are wideout Tyreek Hill and star tight end Travis Kelce. My projections currently have the former West Alabama standout with 1,289 yards this upcoming season. We have only seen the duo of Mahomes and Hill on display for a full 16-game regular season just once; leading to 87 receptions, 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. I believe we may only be scratching the surface for what this dangerous tandem is truly capable of. I am willing to gamble that Hill, should he be able to avoid injury, can easily surpass an average of 71.9 receiving yards per game needed to surpass this number by the oddsmakers.

Unlike Hill’s touchdown number, I’ll take the over on this one. The offensive production starts with Hill and, barring injury, I’d expect him to put up similar numbers to his 2018 season where he hauled in 1,479 yards.