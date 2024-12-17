Week 16 NFL Power Rankings: Outlook on KC Chiefs as Regular Season Winds Down
The Kansas City Chiefs checked off another box in the win column with Week 15's victory over the Cleveland Browns, making them one step closer to locking up the top seed in the conference. With that said, they do have an AFC opponent still scratching and clawing for positioning on the leaderboard and the NFC boasts some high-caliber teams that could prove to be scary come playoff time. All Andy Reid's team can do for now is continue to take care of business, get healthy and try to maximize the games it has left.
Where do the back-to-back Super Bowl champs slot in compared to their peers? Let's take a look at some Week 16 NFL power rankings from major outlets as Saturday's game against the Houston Texans approaches.
Bleacher Report: 4
The weekly Bleacher Report panel of analysts has the Chiefs dropping from third last week to fourth this week. Kristopher Knox writes that while the reigning champs secured a win in Week 15, it wasn't convincing when factoring in the context of how it happened.
The Chiefs won another sloppy game (no surprise there), and they did so by more than one score. However, I don't think Sunday's win is the sort that will raise Kansas City's confidence heading into the postseason. When a championship-caliber team generates six takeaways, it should beat a team like Cleveland by more than two touchdowns. Can the Chiefs grind their way to another Super Bowl appearance? Absolutely, especially if they secure the AFC's No. 1 seed. However, issues along the offensive line, a lack of reliable perimeter receivers and a less-than-100-percent Patrick Mahomes could make finishing the season strong a challenge. – Kristopher Knox
Sports Illustrated: 4
Echoing a similar sentiment in his rankings, Conor Orr has Kansas City taking a one-spot tumble. If the Chiefs have to spend any time without Patrick Mahomes the rest of the way, he has his eyes locked on how Carson Wentz picks up the pieces.
Only 10 snaps for Carson Wentz on Sunday, but in those few drop backs you can see what a jazz musician Patrick Mahomes really is. Wentz began his time a little bit gun shy, but seemed to stick to the notes pretty clearly after a shaky start and was able to get the ball out on time. It’s interesting to pause the film when Wentz decides to take off or abandon the play and watch similar moments for Mahomes where, in some respects, the play is just beginning. – Conor Orr
The Athletic: 6
No change for Reid's crew in The Athletic's Week 16 power rankings. The theme of the week is each team's MVP, and it's no surprise to see Mahomes listed for Kansas City.
From 2018 to 2022, Mahomes led the NFL in EPA per dropback (.25). This year, he’s 12th (.09) and his passer rating (91) is the lowest in his tenure as a starter. And, still, he’s dragging a team without many other high octane offensive weapons toward a Super Bowl three-peat. Mahomes left Sunday’s win with a mild high ankle sprain and did not return, but coach Andy Reid said afterward that Mahomes could have re-entered and should be considered “day to day.” – Josh Kendall
NFL: 3
Eric Edholm keeps the Chiefs in the No. 3 spot heading into Week 16. In addition to spotlighting the Mahomes injury, he believes the Kansas City defense needs to round back into form if the team wants to accomplish its ultimate goal.
The Chiefs finally secured their first comfy win in a few months, and then news dropped that Patrick Mahomes is considered week to week with an ankle injury. That's certainly a notable development for a team in a strong though not unassailable position as the AFC's top seed. The Bills still need to make up ground, but they close out the season with games against the Patriots (twice) and Jets. The Chiefs face three teams that are all in the playoff mix (vs. Texans, at Steelers, at Broncos) -- and they will potentially be without Mahomes for one or more of those.
That puts the target squarely back on Steve Spagnuolo's defense, in my opinion; if K.C. is going to hold steady down the stretch, that's the unit that must play its best ball. Sunday was a great start, with the Chiefs pressuring Jameis Winston relentlessly, but there are tougher tests ahead. It's unfair knocking Kansas City too far down here without more information, and given their history of making people like me look stupid. Still, this is going to be a tough little patch. – Eric Edholm
FOX Sports: 5
It's another slight drop for the Chiefs, this time coming from David Helman. With the AFC's one-seed still not clinched, managing the Mahomes injury while also trying to win at the same time presents an interesting challenge.
With two games in the next eight days, I’m curious how the Chiefs handle this Patrick Mahomes ankle injury. Might it make sense to rest him for Saturday’s game against Houston in an effort to get him ready for the Christmas Day trip to Pittsburgh? The schedule is not doing the defending champs any favors this year. – David Helman
CBS Sports: 1
Following the Detroit Lions' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Pete Prisco gives the No. 1 team in the conference a corresponding slot in his power rankings.
They are back in the top spot with the Detroit Lions losing. The injury to Patrick Mahomes could impact whether they get the top seed in the AFC, especially with three games in 10 days. – Pete Prisco